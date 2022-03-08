GodLike Esports wins Femstars BGMI Invitational

Femstars BGMI Invitational, a women's exclusive event organized by Immortal India, came to a close with GodLike Esports being crowned champion of the event and taking home the INR 25,000 prize money. The team dominated throughout the event, which featured a total of five matches and boasted a prize pool of INR 50,000.

GodLike Esports, who signed an all-girls BGMI lineup in December 2021, booked their top spot in the event with 95 points and 42 finishes. Team Daddychill and Xception managed to hold on to second and third place with 84 points and 57 points respectively. Team BLX occupied fourth place with 52 points. Team Panic and Team Fine Apple had a poor tournament, with each managing to accumulate just 14 points.

Femstars BGMI Invitational overall standings

The event got underway with the first match being played on the classic map of Erangel. GodLike Esports put a massive score on the map with 20 finishes. Team Aronai Esports secured second place with two frags.

Despite securing second place in the second match, Team Bleed emerged as table toppers with 15 finishes. GodLike once again clinched the match with seven finishes. Team Exception ended up third with six frags, followed by Team ESC.

Securing 10 finishes, Team Daddychill won the third match of the day. GodLike continued to put up sparkling performances and secured second place with seven finishes. Team Beed had a poor game as they could only secure a solitary point in the match.

The fourth match in Vikendi was claimed by Team BLX Official with two finishes. Team Bleed topped the points table, claiming 12 finishes. GodLike, who bagged 35 points in the first match, played well again to secure 17 points in the match.

Team Daddychill won the fifth and final match of the event with 18 finishes. Team Exception came in second place with six finishes. Godlike Esports ended up in 13th with two points.

Prize Pool distribution of the event

1) Godlike Esports - INR 25,000

2) Team Daddychill - INR 15,000

3) Team Xception - INR 5,000

4) Team BLX - INR 5,000

