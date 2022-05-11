BGMI x Baby Shark collab to bring new skins, rewards, and exclusive music video

BGMI, famous for its collaborations, is again collaborating with none other than Pinkfong Baby Shark to bring new in-game accessories. The battle royale game had previously partnered with Baby Shark in October 2021.

It was quite a hit among the kids in the BR gaming community as it allowed them to recreate dance moves from the famous music video.

Baby Shark Dance is a staple among children and is the most-watched video in the history of YouTube, with over 10.5 billion views. Even though it was launched way back in 2015, the song has not died down and is still quite entertaining for kids.

BGMI again collaborates with Baby Shark

Mobile gamers have been given a chance to obtain various in-game accessories in BGMI from 9 May. The collaboration will last for almost a month and conclude on 2 June.

Ryan Seungkyu Lee, Executive Vice President at The Pinkfong Company, stated the following regarding the collaboration:

"We are delighted to expand our collaboration with BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA, offering our fans another unparalleled entertaining experience. Collaborating with one of the world's most popular mobile games builds on our commitment to making the world more joyful through content for people of all ages. We will continue to seek opportunities where we can bring joy to our fans around the world."

Here are some exciting Baby Shark themed items that players can claim in Battlegrounds Mobile India:

● Baby Shark & William Motorcycle

● Baby Shark Finish

● Baby Shark Smoke Grenade

● Baby Shark Parachute

● William Ornament

● X3 Baby Shark Helmets

● X3 Baby Shark Backpacks

● Baby Shark Set

● William Set

● Baby Shark Pan

Sean Hyunil Sohn, CEO, Krafton Inc. India, is also excited about the Baby Shark collaboration and stated the following:

"We are very thrilled to bring exciting new items and music to BGMI with Pinkfong Baby Shark. We look forward to seeing our squads exploring our game in their new Baby Shark gear and hope that the new song will bring a joyful gaming experience to our fans."

Aside from the exciting Battlegrounds Mobile India accessories mentioned above, the collaboration brings a brand new music video, The Treasure Squad. It features a BGMI player and a Baby Shark team who have teamed up to search for airdrops inside the game.

Edited by Ravi Iyer