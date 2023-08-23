BGMS 2023 Playoffs Day 2: Teams, schedule, and Day 1 results

The Playoffs of the BGMI Masters Series (BGMS) 2023 will conclude on August 23 with three remaining matches. The opening day witnessed a heart-pounding clash between 16 teams in three games. Team 8Bit currently sits in the forefront with 43 points, 18 of which came from finishes. Their showcasing on Day 1 was truly incredible, so they will be able to play stress-free today.

Since only 12 teams from the Playoffs will be selected for the Grand Finals, the remaining three matches will be tough for the participants who have had a disappointing start. The second day will also decide the four teams that will be eliminated from the Masters Series.

BGMS 2023 Playoffs participants

Here are the squads contesting in the Playoffs:

Gladiators Esports Enigma Gaming Mecal Esports Orangutan Gods Reign Team 8Bit Team Soul Numen Gaming Entity Gaming OR Esports WSB Gaming Chemin Esports Team XSpark Velocity Gaming Oneblade Lucknow Giants

Day 2 map schedule

The second and final day will commence with the first clash in Erangel at 9:50 pm. This stage will conclude with the third battle in Miramar.

Match 1 - Erangel (9:50 pm)

Match 2 - Sanhok (10:30 pm)

Match 3 - Miramar (11:15 pm)

Playoffs day 1 highlights

Team 8Bit grabbed first place with 43 points after three games. Gods Reign’s fierce battle in the last match of Day 1 led them to take the second spot with 39 points. Medal, Enigma, and WSB also had a brilliant day, securing the third, fourth, and fifth position, respectively. OR Esports and Team XSpark had commendable performances in the second game held in Sanhok, and they claimed the sixth and seventh position, respectively.

Velocity Gaming began the BGMS Playoffs with a Chicken Dinner in the opening match. However, their performances in the second and third encounters were not as impressive, due to which they came eighth in the overall table with 27 points. Orangutan scored 25 points, while Numen and Lucknow Giants took 21 points each. Chemin Esports somehow managed to collect 18 points and ended the first day in 12th place.

Gladiators Esports failed to perform well in their first three matches of the BGMS Playoffs and claimed the 13th spot with eight points. Team Soul also had an uphill battle and garnered only eight points on Day 1. Entity and Oneblade were knocked out early in their first three battles, so they scored only six points each.