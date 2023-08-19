BGMS 2023 Super Weekend 2 Day 2: Teams, matches, schedule, and how to watch

On August 19, Nodwin Gaming will host the second day of the BGMS Season 2’s Super Weekend 2, where 16 participants will continue their fight to strengthen their rankings on the scoreboard. The teams ranked first to fourth on the overall League Stage leaderboard will be directly selected for the Grand Finals, which is planned to be held from August 25 to 27.

The second Super Weekend is ending on August 20, after which the League Stage rankings will be declared based on the points accumulated by the 24 teams during the Launch Week, Super Weekend 1, and Super Weekend 2. True Rippers and Spy Esports have already been eliminated from the ongoing BGMI Masters Series 2023. GodLike and Revenant are also on the verge of getting knocked out of this competition.

BGMS S2 Super Weekend 2 squads

Velocity Gaming Gods Reign Numen Gaming Team 8Bit WSB Gaming Entity Marcos Gaming Orangutan Enigma Gaming Lucknow Giants Medal Team Soul Blind Gladiators Esports Global Esports Team Insane

Day 2 map order

The second day will commence with the initial battle taking place in Erangel map at 9:50 pm. The next two matches are to be played in Sanhok and Miramar. These three games will be livestreamed on Star Sports and Rooter at the times mentioned below.

Match 1 - Erangel (9:50 pm)

Match 2 - Sanhok (10:30 pm)

Match 3 - Miramar (11:15 pm)

Super Weekend 2 Day 1 results

Global Esports shone on the opening day, earning a total of 59 points in three games. Orangutan and Marcos Gaming were the second and third best contesting squads, with both securing 40 points each. WSB Gaming also got off to a phenomenal start as they managed 35 points with the help of one Chicken Dinner.

Entity Gaming gained 34 points yesterday and will try to give it their best this round. Team Insane had a modest run claiming 23 points on Friday. Gods Reign and 8Bit took 22 and 19 points, respectively. Velocity Gaming was the best performer during the BGMS League Week 2, but their performance saw a decline this time around as they garnered only 13 points in three matches.

Lucknow Giants gained 10 points, nine of which came from their second match in Sanhok. Gladiators Esports also stumbled on Day 1 as the Destro-led crew scored only eight points. Team Soul had underwhelming performances in their three matches, collecting only four points and ending up at the bottom spot of the BGMS SW 2 Day 1 table.