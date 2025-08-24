BGMS 2025 League Week 1: Overall standings, top players, and summary

Week 1 of the BGMI Masters Series (BGMS) 2025 League Stage concluded on August 24, 2025. All teams from Group A have played 20 matches, while those from Groups B and C have competed in 18 games each. Revenant XSpark ended up at the top of the overall standings with 225 points and one Chicken Dinner after its 20 games. The team's star player, TraceGod, has scored 40 eliminations so far.Genesis Esports grabbed second place with 222 points, with its player Hunterz managing to get 40 eliminations in his 18 matches. Meanwhile, GodLike secured third place with 207 points and three Chicken Dinners after its 18 encounters, with its star players Admino and Jonathan having claimed 37 and 32 kills, respectively.Week 1 highlights of BGMS 2025 League View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRevenant XSpark - 225 pointsGenesis Esports - 222 pointsGodLike Esports - 207 pointsOrangutan - 207 pointsTeam Soul - 198 pointsGods Reign - 183 pointsLos Hermanos Esports - 168 pointsGlobal Esports - 158 pointsMarcos Gaming - 148 pointsMedal Esports - 146 pointsTeam Aryan - 138 points8Bit - 135 pointsMeta Ninza - 130 pointsMadkings Esports - 129 pointsVictores Sumus - 124 pointsFS Esports - 114 pointsTrue Rippers - 113 pointsK9 Esports - 113 pointsLikitha Esports - 110 points4TR Official - 104 pointsNoNx Esports - 100 pointsTWOB - 100 pointsReckoning Esports - 98 pointsPhoenix Esports - 83 pointsOrangutan Gaming slipped to fourth place with 207 points after its disappointing run in the last few games. However, BGMI pro AKOP from the team remained at the top in the overall kill leaderboard with 42 eliminations. Team Soul finished fifth with 198 points and two Chicken Dinners after its 20 encounters.Gods Reign also had a good run in the BGMS Week 1, ranking sixth with 183 points and two Chicken Dinners. Los Hermanos was seventh with 168 points despite not winning any matches, while Global Esports slipped to eighth place with 158 points.Top five players after Masters Series League Week 1 (Image via YouTube/Nodwin Gaming)Marcos and Medal were ninth and 10th with 148 and 146 points, respectively, at the end of the BGMS Week 1. Team Aryan came 11th with 138 points, while Team 8Bit moved up to 12th place with 135 points after performing well on Day 7 of the first week of the League Stage.True Rippers and K9 have accumulated 113 points each in their respective 18 matches. Likitha and 4TR ranked 19th and 20th with 110 and 104 points, respectively, while NONX and TWOB each scored 100 points over their 20 games. Phoenix ended up in the bottom spot with 83 points despite winning one Chicken Dinner during the BGMS Week 1.