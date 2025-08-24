BGMS 2025 League Week 1: Overall standings, top players, and summary

By Gametube
Published Aug 24, 2025 15:45 GMT
BGMS 2025 Week 1 wrapped on August 24 (Image via YouTube/Nodwin Gaming)
BGMS 2025 Week 1 wrapped on August 24, 2025 (Image via YouTube/Nodwin Gaming)

Week 1 of the BGMI Masters Series (BGMS) 2025 League Stage concluded on August 24, 2025. All teams from Group A have played 20 matches, while those from Groups B and C have competed in 18 games each. Revenant XSpark ended up at the top of the overall standings with 225 points and one Chicken Dinner after its 20 games. The team's star player, TraceGod, has scored 40 eliminations so far.

Genesis Esports grabbed second place with 222 points, with its player Hunterz managing to get 40 eliminations in his 18 matches. Meanwhile, GodLike secured third place with 207 points and three Chicken Dinners after its 18 encounters, with its star players Admino and Jonathan having claimed 37 and 32 kills, respectively.

Week 1 highlights of BGMS 2025 League

  1. Revenant XSpark - 225 points
  2. Genesis Esports - 222 points
  3. GodLike Esports - 207 points
  4. Orangutan - 207 points
  5. Team Soul - 198 points
  6. Gods Reign - 183 points
  7. Los Hermanos Esports - 168 points
  8. Global Esports - 158 points
  9. Marcos Gaming - 148 points
  10. Medal Esports - 146 points
  11. Team Aryan - 138 points
  12. 8Bit - 135 points
  13. Meta Ninza - 130 points
  14. Madkings Esports - 129 points
  15. Victores Sumus - 124 points
  16. FS Esports - 114 points
  17. True Rippers - 113 points
  18. K9 Esports - 113 points
  19. Likitha Esports - 110 points
  20. 4TR Official - 104 points
  21. NoNx Esports - 100 points
  22. TWOB - 100 points
  23. Reckoning Esports - 98 points
  24. Phoenix Esports - 83 points
Orangutan Gaming slipped to fourth place with 207 points after its disappointing run in the last few games. However, BGMI pro AKOP from the team remained at the top in the overall kill leaderboard with 42 eliminations. Team Soul finished fifth with 198 points and two Chicken Dinners after its 20 encounters.

Gods Reign also had a good run in the BGMS Week 1, ranking sixth with 183 points and two Chicken Dinners. Los Hermanos was seventh with 168 points despite not winning any matches, while Global Esports slipped to eighth place with 158 points.

Top five players after Masters Series League Week 1 (Image via YouTube/Nodwin Gaming)
Top five players after Masters Series League Week 1 (Image via YouTube/Nodwin Gaming)

Marcos and Medal were ninth and 10th with 148 and 146 points, respectively, at the end of the BGMS Week 1. Team Aryan came 11th with 138 points, while Team 8Bit moved up to 12th place with 135 points after performing well on Day 7 of the first week of the League Stage.

True Rippers and K9 have accumulated 113 points each in their respective 18 matches. Likitha and 4TR ranked 19th and 20th with 110 and 104 points, respectively, while NONX and TWOB each scored 100 points over their 20 games. Phoenix ended up in the bottom spot with 83 points despite winning one Chicken Dinner during the BGMS Week 1.

bell-icon Manage notifications