BGMS 2025 League Week 2 Day 2: Schedule, groups, and how to watch

Day 2 of the BGMI Masters Series (BGMS) 2025 League Week 2 is scheduled for August 26, 2025. So far, teams from Groups A and B have participated in 22 out of their total 56 matches of the League Stage. Teams from Group C, on the other hand, have played 20 games. Revenant XSpark currently leads the overall points table. Genesis, GodLike, Orangutan, and Soul bring up the top five.The League Stage of the BGMS 2025 is a three-week affair. The top four will secure their spots in the Grand Finals. Teams placed between 5th and 12th will progress to the Semifinals, while the others will compete in the Playoffs.BGMS 2025 League stage groupsGroup AFS EsportsMedal EsportsLos Hermanos EsportsTeam AryanReckoning EsportsTrue RippersLikitha EsportsVictores SumusGroup BGods ReignMeta NinzaTWOBMarcos GamingOrangutanRevenant SparkNoNx EsportsTeam SoulGroup C4TR OfficialGenesis EsportsK9 EsportsPhoenix EsportsMadkings Esports8BitGodLike EsportsGlobal EsportsSchedule and how to watchTeams from Group C will participate in four games on Week 2, Day 2, while Groups A and B will play two matches each. Nodwin Gaming's YouTube channel will broadcast these games live from 5:00 pm IST. The event will also be live-streamed on JioHostar.Here is the schedule for the day:Match 33 - Erangel - Group B and C - 5:15 pm ISTMatch 34 - Miramar - Group B and C - 6:00 pm ISTMatch 35 - Sanhok - Group A and C - 6:45 pm ISTMatch 36 - Erangel - Group A and C - 7:25 pm ISTOverall standings after Week 2 Day 1Revenant XSpark stood first in the overall rankings after Day 1 of the BGMS 2025 Week 2. The Sensei-led squad impressed everyone with their performances. They scored 247 points in their 22 games. Genesis Esports, led by Gravity, finished in second place with 234 points after their 20 matches. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostGodLike came third with 223 points and three Chicken Dinners. Orangutan was fourth with 223 points and one Chicken Dinner. Medal has performed well in the past few days and secured eighth place with 183 points.Global Esports ranked ninth with 180 points and three Chicken Dinners after their 20 games of the BGMS League. Team 8Bit secured 12th spot with 158 points. K9 has struggled so far in the event, with the squad at a dismal 19th with 120 points. Phoenix finished at the bottom with 89 points despite winning one Chicken Dinner.