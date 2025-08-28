BGMS 2025 League Week 2 Day 4: Overall points table and summary 

Day 4 of the BGMI Masters Series (BGMS) 2025 League Stage Week 2 took place on August 28. Genesis Esports finished first with 306 points, including 138 eliminations. Orangutan came second with 298 points. Team Soul, led by Nakul, occupied third position with 291 points. GodLike Esports acquired fourth spot on the table with 290 points, including 154 eliminations.Gods Reign won the last encounter on Day 4 of the BGMS 2025 Week 2 and claimed fifth place with 287. Revenant XSpark ranked sixth with 287 points, followed by Team 8Bit. True Rippers played well on Day 4 and jumped to eighth place with 249 points and five Chicken Dinners.Global Esports and Vitores Sumus have garnered 231 points each. Medal slipped to 11th place with 223 points. Team Aryan and Los Hermanos were 12th and 15th with 206 and 204 points, respectively. K9 Esports came 16th with 184 points. Meta Ninza, Madkings, and 4TR have scored 171, 170, and 169 points, respectively. TWOB was 24th with 121 points.Day 4 highlights of BGMS 2025 Week 2 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostGenesis Esports - 306 pointsOrangutan - 298 pointsTeam Soul - 291 pointsGodLike Esports - 290 pointsGods Reign - 287 pointsRevenant XSpark - 285 points8Bit - 267 pointsTrue Rippers - 269 pointsGlobal Esports - 231 pointsVictores Sumus - 231 pointsMedal Esports - 223 pointsTeam Aryan - 206 pointsLos Hermanos Esports - 204 pointsNoNx Esports - 193 pointsMarcos Gaming - 189 pointsK9 Esports - 184 pointsMeta Ninza - 171 pointsMadkings Esports - 170 points4TR Official - 169 pointsFS Esports - 155 pointsReckoning Esports - 150 pointsLikitha Esports - 146 pointsPhoenix Esports - 125 pointsTWOB - 121 pointsMatch 41 - Erangel4TR Esports notched up an 18-point Chicken Dinner in the first encounter of Day 4 of the BGMS Week 2. Godlike secured 16 important points, including 13 eliminations. K9 and True Rippers scored 16 and 10 points, respectively.Match 42 - MiramarVictores Sumus clinched a huge 25-point victory, with Owais raking in five eliminations. 4TR Esports also played well and collected 15 points. 8Bit and True Rippers grabbed 10 points each. K9 and GodLike managed eight points each.Match 43 - SanhokTrue Rippers had another good game as the Jelly-led squad claimed a 22-point Chicken Dinner. It was their fifth Chicken Dinner of the BGMS 2025. NoNx added 15 points to their name. Medal, Aryan, and FS Esports accumulated 10 points each. Orangutan, Marcos, Revenant, and Team Soul earned five points each.Match 44 - ErangelGods Reign emerged victorious in the last battle of the day with 17 points. Reckoning performed well and gained 16 points. Meta Ninza and Victores Sumus got 12 and 11 points, respectively. True Rippers and Soul registered nine points each.