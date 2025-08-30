BGMS 2025 League Week 2 Day 6: Overall rankings and summary 

By Gametube
Published Aug 30, 2025 16:13 GMT
Day 6 of BGMS 2025 League Week 2 took place on August 30 (Image via YouTube/Nodwin Gaming)
Revenant XSpark reclaimed their first spot with 373 points after Day 6 of the BGMI Masters Series (BGMS) 2025 League Week 2. Their star athlete, Tracegod, jumped to first rank in the Most Wicked Player list with 69 points. Genesis Esports slipped to second place with 363 points. Orangutan secured the third place on the table with 349 points. Gods Reign moved up to fourth rank with 335 points.

Team 8Bit finished fifth with 332 points and one Chicken Dinner. Team Soul slipped to sixth place with 330 points. Team GodLike stands seventh with 325 points. Global Esports managed eighth place with 292 points and five Chicken Dinners, followed by True Rippers. Medal Esports ranked 10th with 275 points.

Marcos moved up to 11th with 264 points and five Chicken Dinners after their 36 matches of the BGMS League. Team Aryan came 13th with 245 points. K9 Esports was 14th with 245 points. Madkings ranked 17th with 217 points. Meta Ninza finished 19th with 211 points. Likitha Esports was 21st with 174 points despite having three Chicken Dinners. TWOB remained in the bottom with 143 points.

Day 6 highlights of BGMS 2025 League Week 2

  1. Revenant XSpark - 373 points
  2. Genesis Esports - 363 points
  3. Orangutan - 349 points
  4. Gods Reign - 335 points
  5. 8Bit - 332 points
  6. Team Soul - 330 points
  7. GodLike Esports - 325 points
  8. Global Esports - 292 points
  9. True Rippers - 281 points
  10. Medal Esports - 275 points
  11. Marcos Gaming - 264 points
  12. Victores Sumus - 250 points
  13. Team Aryan - 245 points
  14. K9 Esports - 245 points
  15. NoNx Esports - 233 points
  16. 4TR Official - 226 points
  17. Madkings Esports - 217 points
  18. Los Hermanos Esports - 214 points
  19. Meta Ninza - 211 points
  20. Reckoning Esports - 192 points
  21. Likitha Esports - 174 points
  22. FS Esports - 169 points
  23. Phoenix Esports - 165 points
  24. TWOB - 143 points
Match 49 - Erangel

Medal Esports clinched a 23-point Chicken Dinner in the opening round of Day 6. Orangutan and Team Aryan also had a good run, scoring 20 points each. Gods Reign added 10 points to their name.

Match 50 - Miramar

Likitha Esports registered a 17-point Chicken Dinner. True Rippers collected 23 points, including 17 eliminations. Revenant XSpark accumulated 21 important points. Marcos Gaming and Soul earned 18 and 16 points, respectively.

Top five athletes so far in the Masters Series 2025 League (Image via YouTube/@NODWINgaming)
Match 51 - Sanhok

Revenant XSpark achieved their second Chicken Dinner of the BGMS 2025 with 28 points. Orangutan, Global Esports, and Team Soul garnered 16, 15, and 12 points, respectively. Gods Reign acquired 10 points.

Match 52 - Erangel

Marcos Gaming bagged a 29-point Chicken Dinner in the last game of the day. Meta Ninza, GodLike, and K9 also did well, securing 21 points each. Gods Reign took 16 important points in the 52nd match of the BGMS League.

