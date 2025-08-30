BGMS 2025 League Week 2 Day 6: Overall rankings and summary 

Revenant XSpark reclaimed their first spot with 373 points after Day 6 of the BGMI Masters Series (BGMS) 2025 League Week 2. Their star athlete, Tracegod, jumped to first rank in the Most Wicked Player list with 69 points. Genesis Esports slipped to second place with 363 points. Orangutan secured the third place on the table with 349 points. Gods Reign moved up to fourth rank with 335 points.Team 8Bit finished fifth with 332 points and one Chicken Dinner. Team Soul slipped to sixth place with 330 points. Team GodLike stands seventh with 325 points. Global Esports managed eighth place with 292 points and five Chicken Dinners, followed by True Rippers. Medal Esports ranked 10th with 275 points.Marcos moved up to 11th with 264 points and five Chicken Dinners after their 36 matches of the BGMS League. Team Aryan came 13th with 245 points. K9 Esports was 14th with 245 points. Madkings ranked 17th with 217 points. Meta Ninza finished 19th with 211 points. Likitha Esports was 21st with 174 points despite having three Chicken Dinners. TWOB remained in the bottom with 143 points.Day 6 highlights of BGMS 2025 League Week 2 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRevenant XSpark - 373 pointsGenesis Esports - 363 pointsOrangutan - 349 pointsGods Reign - 335 points8Bit - 332 pointsTeam Soul - 330 pointsGodLike Esports - 325 pointsGlobal Esports - 292 pointsTrue Rippers - 281 pointsMedal Esports - 275 pointsMarcos Gaming - 264 pointsVictores Sumus - 250 pointsTeam Aryan - 245 pointsK9 Esports - 245 pointsNoNx Esports - 233 points4TR Official - 226 pointsMadkings Esports - 217 pointsLos Hermanos Esports - 214 pointsMeta Ninza - 211 pointsReckoning Esports - 192 pointsLikitha Esports - 174 pointsFS Esports - 169 pointsPhoenix Esports - 165 pointsTWOB - 143 pointsMatch 49 - ErangelMedal Esports clinched a 23-point Chicken Dinner in the opening round of Day 6. Orangutan and Team Aryan also had a good run, scoring 20 points each. Gods Reign added 10 points to their name.Match 50 - MiramarLikitha Esports registered a 17-point Chicken Dinner. True Rippers collected 23 points, including 17 eliminations. Revenant XSpark accumulated 21 important points. Marcos Gaming and Soul earned 18 and 16 points, respectively.Top five athletes so far in the Masters Series 2025 League (Image via YouTube/@NODWINgaming)Match 51 - SanhokRevenant XSpark achieved their second Chicken Dinner of the BGMS 2025 with 28 points. Orangutan, Global Esports, and Team Soul garnered 16, 15, and 12 points, respectively. Gods Reign acquired 10 points.Match 52 - ErangelMarcos Gaming bagged a 29-point Chicken Dinner in the last game of the day. Meta Ninza, GodLike, and K9 also did well, securing 21 points each. Gods Reign took 16 important points in the 52nd match of the BGMS League.