BGMS 2025 League Week 3 Day 2: Overall standings and highlights 

Day 2 of the BGMS 2025 Week 3 took place on September 2. Orangutan finished first with 444 points and four Chicken Dinners after its 44 matches. Revenant XSpark claimed the second place with 437 points and two Chicken Dinners. Gods Reign and Team Soul were third and fourth with 436 and 414 points, respectively. Genesis came in fifth with 404 points.Team GodLike slipped to the sixth spot with 395 points and three Chicken Dinners after its 42 games of the BGMS League. Team 8Bit came seventh with 371 points. Medal Esports ranked eighth with 364 points and four Chicken Dinners. Manya-led Global Esports grabbed the ninth rank with 352 points and five Chicken Dinners.True Rippers and Marcos Gaming were 11th and 12th with 333 and 311 points, respectively. K9 Esports ranked 14th with 297 points and two Chicken Dinners. Likitha Esports and FS have garnered 224 points each, while TWOB is 24th with 182 points.Day 2 summary of BGMS 2025 League Week 3 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOrangutan - 444 pointsRevenant XSpark - 437 pointsGods Reign - 436 pointsTeam SouL - 414 pointsGenesis Esports - 404 pointsGodLike Esports - 395 points8 Bit - 371 pointsMedal Esports - 364 pointsGlobal Esports - 352 pointsNoNx Esports - 340 pointsTrue Rippers - 333 pointsMarcos Gaming - 311 pointsVictores Sumus - 301 pointsK9 Esports - 297 pointsTeam Aryan - 295 points4TR Official - 295 pointsMeta Ninza - 267 pointsLos Hermanos Esports - 266 pointsMadkings Esports - 261 pointsReckoning Esports - 230 pointsFS Esports - 224 pointsLikitha Esports - 224 pointsPhoenix Esports - 219 pointsTWOB - 182 pointsMatch 61 - ErangelTeam Aryan came out victorious with 21 eliminations after performing well in the first game of the day. It was the team's second Chicken Dinner of the BGMS League. Orangutan, Reckoning, and Gods Reign claimed 16, 14, and 13 points, respectively. Revenant XSpark added nine points to its name.Match 62 - MiramarTeam Soul secured a huge 42-point Chicken Dinner, with star player LEGIT grabbing seven kills. Orangutan and Victores Sumus achieved 23 and 18 points, respectively. NONX scored 12 points, while Likitha and FS garnered seven points each.Match 63 - SanhokGods Reign conquered a 22-point Chicken Dinner. Orangutan had another great game as it clinched 19 points. NONX registered 18 points to its name, while Phoenix and Global Esports managed 11 and 10 points, respectively.Match 64 - ErangelGenesis Esports won its fourth Chicken Dinner of the BGMS League with 19 points. Madkings ensured 15 points, including nine eliminations. Meta Ninza collected 11 important points, while Phoenix and Gods Reign got 10 points each.