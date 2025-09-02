BGMS 2025 League Week 3 Day 2: Overall standings and highlights 

By Gametube
Published Sep 02, 2025 16:42 GMT
Team Soul ranks fourth after Day 2 of BGMS League Week 3 (Image via YouTube/Nodwin Gaming)
Team Soul ranks fourth after Day 2 of BGMS League Week 3 (Image via YouTube/Nodwin Gaming)

Day 2 of the BGMS 2025 Week 3 took place on September 2. Orangutan finished first with 444 points and four Chicken Dinners after its 44 matches. Revenant XSpark claimed the second place with 437 points and two Chicken Dinners. Gods Reign and Team Soul were third and fourth with 436 and 414 points, respectively. Genesis came in fifth with 404 points.

Ad

Team GodLike slipped to the sixth spot with 395 points and three Chicken Dinners after its 42 games of the BGMS League. Team 8Bit came seventh with 371 points. Medal Esports ranked eighth with 364 points and four Chicken Dinners. Manya-led Global Esports grabbed the ninth rank with 352 points and five Chicken Dinners.

True Rippers and Marcos Gaming were 11th and 12th with 333 and 311 points, respectively. K9 Esports ranked 14th with 297 points and two Chicken Dinners. Likitha Esports and FS have garnered 224 points each, while TWOB is 24th with 182 points.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Day 2 summary of BGMS 2025 League Week 3

Ad
  1. Orangutan - 444 points
  2. Revenant XSpark - 437 points
  3. Gods Reign - 436 points
  4. Team SouL - 414 points
  5. Genesis Esports - 404 points
  6. GodLike Esports - 395 points
  7. 8 Bit - 371 points
  8. Medal Esports - 364 points
  9. Global Esports - 352 points
  10. NoNx Esports - 340 points
  11. True Rippers - 333 points
  12. Marcos Gaming - 311 points
  13. Victores Sumus - 301 points
  14. K9 Esports - 297 points
  15. Team Aryan - 295 points
  16. 4TR Official - 295 points
  17. Meta Ninza - 267 points
  18. Los Hermanos Esports - 266 points
  19. Madkings Esports - 261 points
  20. Reckoning Esports - 230 points
  21. FS Esports - 224 points
  22. Likitha Esports - 224 points
  23. Phoenix Esports - 219 points
  24. TWOB - 182 points
Ad

Match 61 - Erangel

Team Aryan came out victorious with 21 eliminations after performing well in the first game of the day. It was the team's second Chicken Dinner of the BGMS League. Orangutan, Reckoning, and Gods Reign claimed 16, 14, and 13 points, respectively. Revenant XSpark added nine points to its name.

Match 62 - Miramar

Team Soul secured a huge 42-point Chicken Dinner, with star player LEGIT grabbing seven kills. Orangutan and Victores Sumus achieved 23 and 18 points, respectively. NONX scored 12 points, while Likitha and FS garnered seven points each.

Ad

Match 63 - Sanhok

Gods Reign conquered a 22-point Chicken Dinner. Orangutan had another great game as it clinched 19 points. NONX registered 18 points to its name, while Phoenix and Global Esports managed 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Match 64 - Erangel

Genesis Esports won its fourth Chicken Dinner of the BGMS League with 19 points. Madkings ensured 15 points, including nine eliminations. Meta Ninza collected 11 important points, while Phoenix and Gods Reign got 10 points each.

About the author
Gametube

Gametube

Twitter icon

Follow Gametube for all the latest updates on Battlegrounds Mobile India, Garena Free Fire, Warzone Mobile, Valorant Mobile, Pokemon UNITE, Rainbow Six Mobile, Assassin's Creed Mobile,and other games (MOBA, BR, FPS,Open World RPG, Action Adventure).

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications