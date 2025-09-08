BGMS 2025 Playoffs: Teams, date, and how to watch

By Gametube
Published Sep 08, 2025 07:17 GMT
BGMS 2025 Playoffs takes place on September 9 (Image via YouTube/Nodwin Gaming)
BGMS 2025 Playoffs takes place on September 9 (Image via YouTube/Nodwin Gaming)

The Playoffs of the BGMI Masters Series (BGMS) 2025 is scheduled on September 9, 2025. A total of 16 teams will compete in four games. The top eight teams will qualify for the Semifinals, while the bottom eight teams will face elimination from the Masters Series.

The top four from the Challengers Series (BGCS) 2025 qualified for the Playoffs alongside the teams ranked between 13th and 24th during the Masters Series League Stage. The top four teams from the League Stage have reached the Grand Finals, while the 5th to 12th placed teams have made it to the Semifinals.

Participating teams in BGMS 2025 Playoffs

  1. Victores Sumus
  2. Los Hermanos Esports
  3. 4TR Official
  4. Team Aryan
  5. Madkings Esports
  6. Marcos Gaming
  7. Reckoning Esports
  8. FS Esports
  9. Phoenix Esports
  10. Meta Ninza
  11. Likitha Esports
  12. TWOB
  13. Nebula Esports
  14. Sinewy Esports,
  15. Team Versatile
  16. Team H4K

How to watch

The Playoffs will be livestreamed on the YouTube channel of Nodwin Gaming from 5 pm IST onwards. It will also be broadcast live on JioHotstar. The first and last games will take place in the Erangel map, while the second and third matches will be played in Miramar and Sanhok, respectively.

Nebula Esports, led by Aadi, was the top-performing team in the BGMI Challengers Series 2025. The squad kept up their consistent performance throughout the event and qualified for the BGMS Playoffs. Sinewy Esports had a great run as well, grabbing second place.

Versatile Esports, which features the ex-Revenant XSpark players, displayed brilliant performances and finished third in the BGCS. Team H4K was fourth. These four teams from the Challengers Series will aim to maintain their rhythm in the Playoffs.

Victores Sumus, led by Owais, had an average run in the Masters Series League Stage. The team finished 13th in the overall standings. Los Hermanos failed to maintain their consistency and ranked 14th there. They won four Chicken Dinners in 56 games.

Team Aryan, who recently won the BMPS, struggled in the League Stage of the BGMS 2025. They will look to improve their performance in the Playoffs. Marcos Gaming was inconsistent in the League, ending up in 18th place despite winning six Chicken Dinners.

FS Esports and Phoenix, too, had a below-average run in the BGMS League Stage. Meta Ninza also failed to perform well and ranked 22nd on the table. Likitha and TWOB were in the bottom two positions. These clubs will hope to do well in the Playoffs.

