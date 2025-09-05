BGMS 2025 Week 3 Day 5: Overall points table and highlights

By Gametube
Published Sep 05, 2025 16:42 GMT
Legit ranks first in Most Wicked Player list after BGMS Week 3 Day 5 ( Image via YouTube/ Nodwin Gaming)
Legit ranks first in the Most Wicked Player list after BGMS Week 3 Day 5 (Image via YouTube/@NODWINgaming)

Revenant XSpark came out on top with 500 total points after Day 5 of the BGMI Masters Series (BGMS) 2025 League Week 3. Gods Reign moved up to second place with 497 points and four Chicken Dinners. Team Soul finished third with 493 points and four Chicken Dinners. Orangutan fell to the fourth position with 480 points, including 275 elimination points.

NoNx jumped to the fifth spot with 467 points and six Chicken Dinners. Genesis Esports slipped to sixth place with 466 points and four Chicken Dinners. GodLike Esports ranked seventh with 461 points. Global Esports secured the eighth rank with 415 points and six Chicken Dinners.

Saumraj-led Team 8Bit came ninth with 399 points. Medal Esports stood 10th with 396 points. True Rippers and K9 Esports scored 393 and 351 points, respectively. Reckoning and Madkings accumulated 312 points each. Likitha ranked 21st with 283 points and four Chicken Dinners. TWOB sat at the bottom of the table with 236 total points.

Day 5 overview of BGMS 2025 League Week 3

  1. Revenant XSpark - 500 points
  2. Gods Reign - 497 points
  3. Team Soul - 493 points
  4. Orangutan - 480 points
  5. NoNx Esports - 467 points
  6. Genesis Esports - 466 points
  7. GodLike Esports - 461 points
  8. Global Esports - 415 points
  9. 8Bit - 399 points
  10. Medal Esports - 396points
  11. True Rippers - 393 points
  12. 4TR Official - 371 points
  13. Victores Sumus - 360 points
  14. Los Hermanos Esports - 353 points
  15. K9 Esports - 351 points
  16. Team Aryan - 328 points
  17. Marcos Gaming - 326 points
  18. Meta Ninza - 316 points
  19. Reckoning Esports - 312 points
  20. Madkings Esports - 312 points
  21. Likitha Esports - 283 points
  22. FS Esports - 277 points
  23. Phoenix Esports - 266 points
  24. TWOB - 236 points
Match 73 - Erangel

Los Hermanos won a 16-point Chicken Dinner in the first battle of the day. Revenant XSpark played aggressively and grabbed 23 points. Reckoning and True Rippers collected 20 and 16 points, respectively. Gods Reign, Victores Sumus, and NoNx claimed 14, 12, and 11 points, respectively.

Match 74 - Miramar

True Rippers claimed their sixth Chicken Dinner of the BGMS with 19 points. Reckoning managed to bag 22 points. Orangutan and Victores earned 17 and 13 points, respectively. Likitha grabbed 11 points.

Match 75 - Sanhok

Global Esports registered a 26-point victory. 4TR displayed decent performances and achieved 28 points. NoNx garnered 14 points. TWOB and 8Bit acquired 12 points each. On the other hand, Genesis and Soul secured 10 points each.

Match 76 - Erangel

Team Soul earned their fourth Chicken Dinner of the BGMS 2025 with 20 points. Gods Reign, too, played well and grabbed 29 points. NoNx, K9, and 4TR managed 14, 11, and 10 points, respectively.

