BGMS 2025 Week 3 Day 5: Overall points table and highlights

Revenant XSpark came out on top with 500 total points after Day 5 of the BGMI Masters Series (BGMS) 2025 League Week 3. Gods Reign moved up to second place with 497 points and four Chicken Dinners. Team Soul finished third with 493 points and four Chicken Dinners. Orangutan fell to the fourth position with 480 points, including 275 elimination points.NoNx jumped to the fifth spot with 467 points and six Chicken Dinners. Genesis Esports slipped to sixth place with 466 points and four Chicken Dinners. GodLike Esports ranked seventh with 461 points. Global Esports secured the eighth rank with 415 points and six Chicken Dinners.Saumraj-led Team 8Bit came ninth with 399 points. Medal Esports stood 10th with 396 points. True Rippers and K9 Esports scored 393 and 351 points, respectively. Reckoning and Madkings accumulated 312 points each. Likitha ranked 21st with 283 points and four Chicken Dinners. TWOB sat at the bottom of the table with 236 total points.Day 5 overview of BGMS 2025 League Week 3 Revenant XSpark - 500 pointsGods Reign - 497 pointsTeam Soul - 493 pointsOrangutan - 480 pointsNoNx Esports - 467 pointsGenesis Esports - 466 pointsGodLike Esports - 461 pointsGlobal Esports - 415 points8Bit - 399 pointsMedal Esports - 396pointsTrue Rippers - 393 points4TR Official - 371 pointsVictores Sumus - 360 pointsLos Hermanos Esports - 353 pointsK9 Esports - 351 pointsTeam Aryan - 328 pointsMarcos Gaming - 326 pointsMeta Ninza - 316 pointsReckoning Esports - 312 pointsMadkings Esports - 312 pointsLikitha Esports - 283 pointsFS Esports - 277 pointsPhoenix Esports - 266 pointsTWOB - 236 pointsMatch 73 - ErangelLos Hermanos won a 16-point Chicken Dinner in the first battle of the day. Revenant XSpark played aggressively and grabbed 23 points. Reckoning and True Rippers collected 20 and 16 points, respectively. Gods Reign, Victores Sumus, and NoNx claimed 14, 12, and 11 points, respectively.Match 74 - MiramarTrue Rippers claimed their sixth Chicken Dinner of the BGMS with 19 points. Reckoning managed to bag 22 points. Orangutan and Victores earned 17 and 13 points, respectively. Likitha grabbed 11 points.Match 75 - SanhokGlobal Esports registered a 26-point victory. 4TR displayed decent performances and achieved 28 points. NoNx garnered 14 points. TWOB and 8Bit acquired 12 points each. On the other hand, Genesis and Soul secured 10 points each.Match 76 - ErangelTeam Soul earned their fourth Chicken Dinner of the BGMS 2025 with 20 points. Gods Reign, too, played well and grabbed 29 points. NoNx, K9, and 4TR managed 14, 11, and 10 points, respectively.