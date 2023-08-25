BGMS Season 2 Grand Finals Day 1: Teams, map schedule, how to watch, and more

August 25 marks the beginning of the thrilling Grand Finals of the ongoing BGMS Season 2 with a massive prize pool of ₹2.1 crore. The 16 qualified teams will compete in four matches on Day 1, starting tonight at 9:30 PM. After completing 12 games in three days, the team with the highest score will pick up the trophy and receive the huge cash prize of ₹1 crore.

Four out of the total 16 finalists have come from the League Stage, while the rest have qualified through the Playoffs. Eight teams, including Soul, GodLike, and Revenant, have failed to achieve a spot in the BGMS S2 Finals.

BGMI Masters Series (BGMS) Season 2 finalists

Here are the 16 BGMI squads that have gained a position in the Grand Finals:

Blind Esports Team Insane Global Esports Marcos Gaming OR Esports Medal Esports Velocity Gaming Enigma Gaming Team 8Bit WSB Gaming Gods Reign Orangutan Oneblade Gladiators Esports Lucknow Giants Team Xspark

Map schedule and how to watch the Grand Finals

Day 1 will kick off with an intense contest in Erangle, a fan-favorite 8x8 BGMI map. These teams will then face off in Sanhok and Miramar in the second and third battles, respectively. They will conclude the first day with their fourth encounter in Erangel. You can catch it live on Star Sports and Rooter at the time mentioned below.

Match 1 - Erangel (9:30 pm)

Match 2 - Sanhok (10:20 pm)

Match 3 - Miramar (11:00 pm)

Match 4 - Erangel (11:40 pm)

Blind Esports is definitely one of the favorites to conquer the BGMS Season 2 as the Manya-led lineup has been in rampant form for the last few months. They came out on top of the overall scoreboard during the League Stage.

Team Insane has already grabbed everyone's attention in the early stages with their exceptional gameplay and teamwork. The Adi-led team may spring a surprise by lifting the trophy.

Recently, defending champions Global Esports acquired a new BGMI roster and performed remarkably in the League. Marcos Gaming and OR Esports are also expected to be top contenders for the BGMS S2 title, considering their recent performances.

Orangutan feature several experienced players in their lineup. These squads will also aim to win their first prestigious trophy of the year. Team XSpark, owned by Scout, somehow earned a seat here and will try to enhance their play in the BGMS Finals.