BGMS Season 2 Grand Finals Day 2: Overall standings, top players, highlights, and more

With only four games remaining in the BGMS 2023 Finals, Orangutan held onto the leading position with 106 points. Meanwhile, Gladiators Esports secured second spot with 97 points, closely followed by Global (94) and Team Insane (93). Velocity Gaming finished fifth with 77 points and two Chicken Dinners. Marcos also played perfectly in the end game of Day 2 and held sixth spot with 71 points.

Blind Esports grabbed the ninth spot with 61 points, while 8Bit and OR finished 10th and 11th, respectively. Oneblade garnered a measly 24 points at an average of three per match and ranked 16th.

SprayGod was in the first spot with 80 kills in the Most Wicked Players list. Not too far behind, Justin sits second at 76 eliminations, while Rony (71), Harsh (67), and Nakil (66) grabbed third, fourth, and fifth positions, respectively.

BGMS Season 2 Finals Day 2 results

Top eight squads after eight matches (Image via Rooter)

Match 5 - Erangel

Team XSpark delivered an impressive performance in the initial battle of Day 2, garnering their first victory with 26 points. Their IGL Pukar was the MVP for his five impressive eliminations. Team Insane and Blind Esports also got off to a phenomenal start as they collected 21 and 20 points, respectively. Meanwhile, Medal, OR Esports, and Orangutan were able to accumulate 15, nine, and eight points, respectively.

Match 6 - Sanhok

Gladiators Esports yet again clinched the second Sanhok match of the BGMS Finals with 23 points, thanks to DeltaPG’s remarkable display. Global Esports and 8Bit gained 17 points each, while WSB notched up 15. Medal and Team XSpark also did enough to accrue 12 points each. Notably, Orangutan was eliminated by WSB in the Bootcamp in the initial zone.

Grand Finals overall scoreboard after Day 2 (Image via Rooter)

Match 7 - Miramar

Team Insane’s stupendous tactics helped them pull off a stunning 22-point victory. Global Esports fought aggressively from the first zone and claimed 33 points. Lower down the line, Blind, Orangutan, and Gods Reign earned 14, 13, and 12 points, respectively. Following an underwhelming display, Team XSpark and Medal could only secure eight points each in the penultimate game of the BGMS Finals Day 2.

Elimination Leaderboard of BGMS S2 (Image via Rooter)

Match 8 - Erangel

Octavius assisted Team Velocity in securing an unexpected 18-point Chicken Dinner. Marcos Gaming adopted an aggressive approach, which helped them accrue 26 points. Breathing down their necks, Lucknow Giants made a strong comeback and secured 25 crucial points. Way behind the rest, Global and Orangutan settled for 12 points each, while Insane sat at 10.