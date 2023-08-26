BGMS Season 2 Grand Finals Day 2: Teams, map order, schedule, and more

Day 2 of the BGMS 2023 Finals is scheduled for August 26 from 9:30 PM onwards. The 16 finalists will play their other four matches today to strengthen their chances of winning the trophy. The opening day was disappointing for many top-tier teams like Blind, Gods Reign, Enigma, and more. These squads will aim to make a comeback on the penultimate day.

The 16 best teams of the tournament are currently contesting for the prestigious BGMI title and the lion's share of the grand prize pool. These squads are participating in a total of 12 matches, of which the first four already ended on Friday. The remaining games are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday this weekend.

BGMS Season 2 Grand Finals squads

These are the 16 finalists of the BGMI Masters Series 2023.

Blind Esports Team Insane Global Esports Marcos Gaming OR Esports Medal Esports Velocity Gaming Enigma Gaming Team 8Bit WSB Gaming Gods Reign Orangutan OneBlade Gladiators Esports Lucknow Giants Team Xspark

Day 2 map rotation for Finals

The first and fourth battles of Day 2 will be contested in Erangel, while the second and third battles will be in Sanhok and Miramar, respectively.

Match 1 - Erangel (9:47 pm)

Match 2 - Sanhok (10:30 pm)

Match 3 - Miramar (11:12 pm)

Match 4 - Erangel (11:56 pm)

Grand Finals Points table after four matches

Led by veteran BGMI player Ash, Orangutan Gaming exhibited a decent start to the Finale, gaining the prime position with 71 points. They won the first game and then secured a podium in the next two battles. The concluding game of the day was not as good as their first three encounters of the BGMS Finals.

Gladiators Esports also competed superbly on Day 1 as the Destro-led roster came second with 59 points. They emerged victorious in the second round held in Sanhok. The squad also did well in the fourth game, which was played in Erangel. Velocity Gaming, who won the third match yesterday, claimed the third spot with 49 points.

Team 8Bit conquered the fourth and final game of the BGMS Finals Day 1, climbing up to fifth place in the overall leaderboard. Marcos Gaming and Team Insane secured 30 points each, while Global and Blind got 29 and 23 points, respectively. God Reign scored 20 points at an average of five.

Lucknow Giants, Team XSpark, and Enigma were in the bottom three with 18, 15, and nine points, respectively. They will need to show some improvement in their performance today.