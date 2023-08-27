BGMS Season 2 Grand Finals Day 3: Teams, map schedule, and Day 2 results 

The third and last day of the BGMS Season 2 Grand Finals will feature the remaining four matches on August 27, ultimately crowning the champions of the 2023 edition. Apart from the coveted trophy, the winning BGMI squad will be awarded a humongous cash prize of ₹1 crore. Looking at the current table, the point difference between the top four teams is narrow, making it difficult to predict a winner.

A few teams like Enigma, Oneblade, and Gods Reign have struggled in their previous eight games. These squads will definitely try to do better in their remaining matches to move up in the overall points table.

BGMS 2023 Grand Finalists

Blind Esports Team Insane Global Esports Marcos Gaming OR Esports Medal Esports Velocity Gaming Enigma Gaming Team 8Bit WSB Gaming Gods Reign Orangutan OneBlade Gladiators Esports Lucknow Giants Team Xspark

Day 3 map rotation for Finals

On the final day, the two matches are scheduled in Erangel, while the remaining two are in Sanhok and Miramar maps.

Match 1 - Erangel (9:47 pm)

Match 2 - Sanhok (10:30 pm)

Match 3 - Miramar (11:12 pm)

Match 4 - Erangel (11:56 pm)

BGMS Season 2 scoreboard so far

Following the conclusion of eight matches, Orangutan bagged the top position with 106 points and one Chicken Dinner. Gladiators Esports are only nine points behind the table toppers with two Chicken Dinners.

Global Esports slid up to third place with 94 points after showing a commendable performance on Day 2. Team Insane also jumped to the fourth spot with 93 points after displaying their aggressive attack yesterday.

Velocity Gaming somehow won the fourth game which propelled them to fifth place with 77 points. The Punk-led team was 29 points behind the topper and will need to display an outstanding performance today to win the BGMS trophy. Marcos and Medal are in sixth and seventh with 71 and 69 points, respectively.

Team XSpark started their second day with a Chicken Dinner and also moved to eighth position with 68 points. Blind Esports ranks ninth with 61 points without any Chicken Dinner. The roster, led by Manya, has not had a good run in the past two days. Team 8Bit and OR Esports dropped to 10th and 11th places with 54 points each.

Lucknow Giants had a brilliant performance on the last match of Day 2 but it was not enough to enter the top 10. Gods Reign played inconsistently in the previous two days of the BGMS Finals. Similarly, Enigma and Oneblade were also unable to show a promising run and held in 15th and 16th positions, respectively.