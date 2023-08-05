BGMS Season 2 Launch Week Day 2: Teams, schedule, map order, Day 1 overview, and more

Day 2 of the BGMS Season 2’s Launch Week will be conducted on August 5, with 24 participants continuing their quest to strengthen their rankings. Like the opening day, the livestream will begin at 9:30 pm on Star Sports and Rooter. Group B and C will play three and two matches, respectively, while Group C will witness a single fixture.

The Launch Week, which will end on August 6, features a total of six matches across each group. The mega competition began on August 4 and will continue until August 27. In total, 14 invited and 10 qualified teams are participating in the competition.

Groups for BGMS Launch Week

Group A

Gladiators Esports Chemin Esports Global Esports Spy Esports GodLike Esports 8Bit True Rippers Velocity Gaming

Group B

Orangutan TeamXSpark OREsports Blind Esports Lucknow Giants Enigma Gaming Entity Gaming Revenant Esports

Group C

Gods Reign Team SouL Numen Esports Marcos Gaming Team Oneblade WSB Gaming TEAM iNSANE Medal Esports

Day 2 map order

Match 1 - Group B vs C - Erangel

Match 2 - Group B vs C - Sanhok

Match 3 - Group B vs A - Miramar

BGMS Day 1 overview

Top eight teams from Day 1 (Image via Rooter)

Shadow-led GodLike Esports has grabbed the first rank with 39 points and 20 eliminations. They clinched the second battle of the day with 27 points, establishing their place on the top. Spower and Gonathan, from their lineup, claimed ten and seven kills in three games. Despite competing in two games, OR Esports was the second-best team with 38 points.

9th to 16th ranked teams after Launch Week Day 1 (Image via Rooter)

Team Soul made a sensational start and occupied the fifth position with 28 points. The fan-favorite squad played just a single match on Friday and successfully dominated proceedings with 13 eliminations. Team XSpark, led by Pukar, stood eighth with 23 points, while Blind Esports was in tenth place with 20.

Entity Gaming finished 18th after two matches (Image via Rooter)

Gladiators Esports and Orangutan came in 11th and 12th positions with 17 and 16 points, respectively. Entity Gaming faced early eliminations in both matches and could only claim six points on the BGMS Day 1. True Rippers, who have acquired Faith Esports’ roster, failed to make a promising start as they scored only four points in three fixtures. Languishing near the bottom, Medal Esports was 23rd with just a single point.