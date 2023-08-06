BGMS Season 2 Launch Week Day 3: Groups, map schedule, Day 2 highlights, and more 

The third and last day of the BGMS Season 2's Launch Week is scheduled for August 6. The first two days of the event witnessed a thrilling competition between 24 teams. Group B has only one match left in this round, while Group B and A will play their remaining three and two matches, respectively, tonight. All the teams are fighting hard to solidify their position as the points garnered during this week will be added to the league's overall standings.

The first and second games of the Launch Week Day 3 will be held in Erangel and Sanhok map between Group A and C. The third and last battle will take place in Miramar between Group B and C. You can catch all three matches live on Star Sports and Rooter from 9:30 PM onwards.

BGMS Season 2 Launch Week Day 3's participants

Group A

Gladiators Esports Chemin Esports Global Esports Spy Esports GodLike Esports 8Bit True Rippers Velocity Gaming

Group B

Orangutan TeamXSpark OREsports Blind Esports Lucknow Giants Enigma Gaming Entity Gaming Revenant Esports

Group C

Gods Reign Team SouL Numen Esports Marcos Gaming Team Oneblade WSB Gaming TEAM iNSANE Medal Esports

BGMS Launch Week Day 3's map schedule

Match 1 - Group A vs C - Erangel (9:50 PM)

Match 2 - Group A vs C - Sanhok (10:30 PM)

Match 3 - Group B vs C - Miramar (11:15 PM)

BGMS Day 2 overview

In the overall scoreboard, the top four teams have played their five out of six matches. OR Esports remained consistent on the second day, which carried them to the lead position with 75 points. Enigma Gaming climbed up to second place with 57 points after clinching the their fifth match in Miramar. Revenant and Team XSpark came in third and fourth with 54 and 51 points, respectively, after BGMS Day 2.

Overall standings of Launch Week after Day 2 (Image via Esportsamaze)

Team Soul had a fine run in the second match of the BGMS S2 Day 2, due to which they claimed third place with 47 points. The Omega-led team has played only three matches so far and will have three matches today. Chemin and GodLike held sixth and seventh rankings with 43 and 41 points, respectively. Entity, 8Bit, and Blind grabbed 10th, 11th, and 12th places with 32 points each.

Gods Reign and Global Esports, the two big names, have struggled in the first two days and collected 13 and 10 points, respectively. Oneblade was at the bottom with only five points after Day 2 of the BGMS Launch Week.