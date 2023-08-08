BGMS Season 2 League Week 1 Day 2: Teams, map schedule, Day 1 highlights, and how to watch 

The second day of the BGMS Season 2's League Week 1 will take place on August 8, 2023, from 9:30 PM onwards. The 24 participating teams will continue their battle against each other and try to consolidate their positions on the scoreboard. During this round, the focus for each team is to secure a top-16 spot, as the bottom eight will not advance to Super Weekend 1.

The opening day of League Week 1 saw some of the top teams struggling in their matches. They will now look to get their momentum back, as each team has only eight games to play in this round.

BGMS Season 2 League Week 1 squads

Here are the 24 contesting teams in the BGMS Season 2 League Week 1:

Group A

OR Esports WSB Gaming Numen Global Esports Orangutan GodLike Enigma Gaming True Rippers

Group B

Team Insane Team Soul Chemin Velocity Gaming 8Bit Gladiators Esports OneBlade Spy Esports

Group C

Revenant Esports Enigma Gaming Team Xspark Lucknow Giants Blind Esports Gods Reign Entity Marcos Gaming

Map rotation for Day 2

The day opener will be contested between Group B and C at 9:50 PM, while the remaining two games will be played between Group A and C.

Match 1 - Group B vs C - Erangel (9:50 PM)

Match 2 - Group A vs C - Miramar (10:30 PM)

Match 3 - Group A vs C - Sanhok (11:15 PM)

Where and how to watch

Like the opening day, you can watch Day 2's action on Star Sports 1 and 2 in English, Hindi, and Tamil. All three encounters will also be broadcast live on the Rooter's BGMS Season 2 Nodwin x Rooter channel in Hindi.

League Week 1 Day 1 overview

Chemin Esports leads the scoreboard with 52 points, courtesy of their phenomenal performance in three matches. OneBlade claims the second spot with 37 points and 20 kills, followed by Team Insane in the third spot with 33 points. Blind Esports sits in fifth place with 18 points after winning the third match of Day 1.

Team GodLike contested in the first two matches of the day, finishing seventh on the leaderboard with 21 points. Team Soul and Velocity Gaming played three matches, securing the 10th and 11th positions, respectively.

Global Esports and True Rippers had a pool day, as they got only three points each.