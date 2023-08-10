BGMS Season 2 League Week 1 Day 3: Overall standings, top players, highlights, and more

In the League Week 1 of the BGMS Season 2, Chemin Esports continued their dominance on Day 3, remaining in the leading position with 108 points after their seven matches. Numen Gaming ranked second with 82 points following their fantastic third day. Aladin-led Marcos Gaming held third place with 77 points after displaying their consistency.

Team Soul took a big jump in the overall standings, claiming fifth position with 67 points. Gladiators Esports captured ninth place with 54 points, but the squad has played seven matches. Global Esports also improved their game today and moved up to 16th place, while GodLike slipped to 17th after playing poorly in their last two matches. Team XSpark, Revenant, and Entity are still in the red zone as they ranked 20th, 22nd, and 23rd after the BGMS LW 1 Day 3.

In the overall finish leaderboard, MG SprayGod grabs the first spot with 25 eliminations. Shadow from Chemin and Soul Akshat claim second and third with 24 and 21 frags. Insane Harsh and OR Admino hold fourth and fifth places with 19 kills each.

BGMS League Week 1 Day 3 overview

Team Soul moved up to fifth spot on Day 3 (Image via Rooter)

Match 1 - Erangel (Group A and C)

Chemin Esports set up their magnificent exploits throughout the first encounter, conquering a massive 32-point Chicken Dinner. Team Soul too had a fabulous opening, gaining 18 points. Global Esports and Enigma Gaming earned 13 points each, while Velocity Gaming managed 10 points to their name. The Insane and Numen competed aggressively and ensured 10 points each. GodLike was eliminated by Global Esports with 1 points in the initial game of the BGMS LW 1 Day 3.

Blind Esports grabbed 11th rank after BGMS LW 1 Day 3 (Image via Rooter)

Match 2 - Sanhok (Group A and C)

Numen Gaming’s perfect rotation led them to achieve an easy 22-point Chicken Dinner. WSB Gaming handled to get 16 important points after taking multiple right moves. Gladiators and OR Esports garnered 15 points each. Global Esports yet again delivered a much-needed performance and secured 14 points there. GodLike Esports lost to Team Insane in their first fight and couldn’t post a single point on the board.

bottom eight teams of League Week 1 after Day 3 (Image via Rooter)

Match 3 - Miramar (Group B and C)

Team 8Bit came out victorious in the third match of the BGMS LW 1 Day 3 with 21 points. Marcos and Team Soul opted to play aggressively, accumulating 22 points each. It was also a brilliant game for Medal Esports, who used their experience to collect 18 points. Gods Reign gained nine points, while Lucknow Giants and Oneblade managed to take six points each.