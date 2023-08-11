BGMS Season 2 League Week 1 Day 4: Overall standings, overview, and qualified teams for Super Weekend 1

League Week 1 of the BGMS Season 2 wrapped up on August 11, with its top 16 squads reaching the BGMI Masters Series Super Weekend 1. Chemin Esports was the table topper with 113 points, while Blind Esports and Numen were the second and third-best squads with 106 and 99 points, respectively. Each participant played eight matches in Week 1.

Team Soul ended up in seventh position with 74 points, while Gods Reign and Team XSpark came ninth and tenth. Medal Esports somehow finished 16th with 56 points. On the other hand, GodLike (54) and Revenant (53) failed to get a spot in the BGMS Super Weekend 1 by two and three points, respectively.

Velocity Gaming and Entity came in 21st and 22nd positions, with 41 and 34 points. True Rippers were in the bottom spot with 13 points.

Qualifier teams for BGMS Season 2 Super Weekend 1

Here are the squads that have qualified for the BGMS Season 2 Super Weekend 1:

Chemin Esports Blind Esports Numen OR Esports Global Esports Marcos Gaming Team Soul Team 8Bit

BGMS Season 2 League Week 1 Day 4 overview

Match 1 - Erangel (Groups B and C)

This game belonged to Team XSpark, who acquired a much-needed 27-point Chicken Dinner. Pukar, a member of this squad, was the best performer with four kills. Team SPY earned 19 important points. Entity Gaming, who had a disappointing run in the first three days, played wisely to add 13 points to their name. Blind and Soul claimed 10 points each.

Match 2 - Sanhok (Groups A and C)

Blind Esports exhibited their supremacy during this second game as the Manya-led squad pulled off a massive 36-point victory. OR Esports and Team XSpark fought impressively to collect 15 and 15 points, respectively. Gods Reign gained 13 points, while Revenant and Orangutan clinched 12 points each.

GodLike Esports claimed only five points in this penultimate match of the BGMS League Week 1.

Match 3 - Erangel (Groups A and C)

Global Esports won a mammoth 38-point Chicken Dinner, due to which they entered the top 16 in this event's overall standings. Revenant (18) and GodLike Gaming (15) tried their best in this last game of the BGMS League Week 1, but it was not enough to get a seat in the Super Weekend 1. OR Esports and Numen scored 15 and 12 points, respectively.