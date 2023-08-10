BGMS Season 2 League Week 1 Day 4: Teams, map rotation, schedule, and more

August 10 marks the conclusion of the League Week 1 of the BGMS Season 2. The last day of this round is set to begin in a few hours, where 24 teams will strive to secure the top 16 in the overall standings. Fans will witness the remaining three matches of this four-day battle on Day 4, which is expected to be more intense than the previous days.

At the end of the third day, Chemin, Numen, and Marcos were in the top three. OR and Team Soul were also in a safe zone, While, on the other hand, seasoned teams like Godlike, Revenant, and Entity haven't had a promising performance there. Today their main objective will be to make it to Super Weekend 1.

BGMS League Week 1 contestants

Group A

OR Esports WSB Gaming Numen Global Esports Orangutan GodLike Enigma Gaming True Rippers

Group B

Team Insane Team Soul Chemin Velocity Gaming 8Bit Gladiators Esports OneBlade Spy Esports

Group C

Revenant Esports Enigma Gaming Team Xspark Lucknow Giants Blind Esports Gods Reign Entity Marcos Gaming

Day 4 map order - August 10

While Group A will fight in their two games on the final day, there will be three matches for Group C, providing the teams in this group to improve their ranking.

Match 1 - Group B vs C - Erangel (9:50 PM)

Match 2 - Group A vs C - Sanhok (10:30 PM)

Match 3 - Group A vs C - Erangel (11:15 PM)

BGMS League Week 1 scoreboard so far

After their seven games, Chemin Esports, a rising squad, sits atop with 108 points. While Numen, who displayed a strong performance occupies second rank with 82 points, Marcos Gaming is only five points behind them after presenting their fierce gameplay on Day 3. Team Soul had also returned to their ideal form, registering the fifth spot.

Global Esports too played astonishingly well on Wednesday, jumping to the 16th position. GodLike Esports could not do considerably better in their two matches on Day 3 and plummeted to 17th place. Velocity and Team Xspark ranked 18th and 20th, respectively.

Two other big names, Revenant and Entity Gaming, will have three games today and will aim to exhibit their natural gameplay there. True Rippers have only seven points from six matches and will compete in their two remaining encounters on Day 4 of the BGMS League Week.