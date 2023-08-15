BGMS Season 2 League Week 2 Day 1: Overall standings, highlights, and more

The first day of the BGMS Season 2 League Week 2 was dominated by Velocity Gaming, who amassed a total of 60 points across three matches. The Punk-led squad had struggled in the first League Week. Gladiators Esports were second with 35 points, while Team Insane stood third with 31. The top three have played as many fixtures on Day 1.

Team GodLike, who had a poor League Week 1, was impressive today, securing fourth place with 30 points in their two matches. Meanwhile, Orangutan took fifth with 25 points, while Team Soul occupied seventh with 23. Entity Gaming had a decent day, as the Saumraj-led crew played just a single match and accumulated 12 points.

Oneblade had a dismal start, collecting only seven points in three matches. Global Esports, Gods Reign, Enigma, and Team XSpark were languishing in the bottom four after Day 1. MG SpreyGod remains top in the overall kill leaderboard with 42 frags.

BGMS Season 2 League Week 2 Day 1 overview

GodLike Esports secured the fourth spot on LW 2 Day 1 (Image via Rooter)

Match 1 - Erangel (Group A vs B)

Velocity Gaming kicked off the League Week 1 strongly, registering a huge 37-point victory in the first game. Orangutan Gaming also competed phenomenally and garnered 24 points to their name. Meanwhile, True Rippers and WSB claimed 19 and 16 points, respectively. Team Insane continued with their aggressive playstyle and gained 11 points. GodLike Esports and Numen stole a meager four points each from the opening encounter.

Blind Esports took 16th place after Day 1 of League Week 2 (Image via Rooter)

Match 2 - Miramar (Group A vs B)

GodLike Esports staged a mesmerizing comeback in the second game, finding their rhythm and posting a stellar 26-kill Chicken Dinner. Team Soul also delivered a scintillating performance and garnered 21 points in this Miramar fixture. Meanwhile, Team Insane scored 18 points, with 12 coming from frags. Velocity Gaming secured a further 16 points in the second turn of the BGMS LW 2.

Day 1 standings of League Week 2 (Image via Rooter)

Match 3 - Sanhok (Group B and C)

Gladiators Esports, led by Destro, emerged victorious with 28 points in the third battle. At a distant second, Marcos Gaming locked 16 points to their name, while SPY and 8Bit garnered 13 each. Entity Gaming opted for a safe approach to ensure 12 points. Chemin and Medal Esports clinched 11 points each in the last fixture of the BGMS LW 2 Day 1.