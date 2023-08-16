BGMS Season 2 League Week 2 Day 2: Overall standings, match-wise winners, and more

Velocity Gaming remain in the driver's seat with 62 points after Day 2 of the BGMS 2023 League Week 2. Breathing down their neck, Team Insane (59) and Gladiators Esports (53) got second and third positions, respectively. GodLike Esports had a decent run in the first game of the day, propelling them to fourth on the scoreboard.

Entity Gaming have also competed greatly so far, sitting in fifth place with 47 points. OR Esports and Orangutan moved up to sixth and seventh spots, respectively. Team XSpark (26) and Soul (24) finished the second day on 15th and 16th. Global and Blind Esports, who have already advanced to the BGMS Super Weekend 2, ranked 17th and 19th after four matches. Accruing a meager seven points, Oneblade finished 24th.

BGMS S2 League Week 2 Day 2 results

Top 8 teams of LW 2 after four matches (Image via Rooter)

LW 2 Match 4 - Erangel (Group B and C)

Team Insane emerged triumphant in the first encounter with 28 points after hammering Marcos Gaming in their last fight. Gladiators and Team XSpark got 18 and 15 points, respectively. 8Bit and Medal Esports posted nine each on the board. Entity managed only seven, while Blind and Gods Reign secured six points each. Team Soul was eliminated by 8Bit in their opening battle of the BGMS LW 2 Day 2.

Soul scored 24 points in four games (Image via Rooter)

LW 2 Match 5 - Miramar (Group A and C)

Entity Gaming eventually returned to their original form and pulled off a 26-point victory. It was a phenomenal game for GodLike and Enigma, who scored 15 points each. Meanwhile, Numen and Global Esports clinched 12 and 11 points, respectively. True Rippers and Lucknow Giants managed to lock nine points each to their name.

Bottom 8 squads after LW 2 Day 2 (Image via Rooter)

LW 2 Match 6 - Erangel (Group A and C)

OR Esports got their first Chicken Dinner with 26 points after outstanding displays in the last few circles. Gods Reign looked amazing throughout the battle, taking 20 important points. Meanwhile, Orangutan and Medal Esports displayed some impressive skills and took 12 points each. Revenant Esports yet again tried their best but only managed 10 points. GodLike Esports was knocked out by Gods Reign in the last game of the BGMS LW 2 Day 2.