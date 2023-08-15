BGMS Season 2 League Week 2 Day 2: teams, map rotation, and how to watch 

Velocity Gaming and GodLike Esports have made a much-needed comeback on Day 1 of the BGMS 2023 League Week 2 after disappointing performances in the first League Week. All teams are set to continue their battle for the 12 slots in the Super Weekend 2.

The Group C teams will contest all three matches on Day 2, while Group A and C will take part in two and one game, respectively. The BGMS League Week 2 kicked off on August 14 and will conclude on August 17, followed by Super Weekend 2.

BGMS S2 League Week 2 participants

Group A

OR Esports WSB Gaming Numen Global Esports Orangutan GodLike Enigma Gaming True Rippers

Group B

Team Insane Team Soul Chemin Velocity Gaming 8Bit Gladiators Esports OneBlade Spy Esports

Group C

Revenant Esports Medal Esports Team Xspark Lucknow Giants Blind Esports Gods Reign Entity Gaming Marcos Gaming

Day 2 schedule

Day 2 will start with a fierce clash between Group B and C teams in the Erangel map. Unlike yesterday, the second day features two matches in Erangel and one in Miramar. However, the schedule for these games will remain the same as on Monday. You can enjoy it live on Rooter (live stream) and Star Sports (telecast).

Match 1 - Group B vs C - Erangel (9:50 pm)

Match 2 - Group A vs C - Miramar (10:30 pm)

Match 3 - Group A vs C - Erangel (11:15 pm)

League Week 2 Day 1 overview

Velocity Gaming has exhibited an overwhelming performance on the first day of the BGMS Season 2’s League Week 2. Gladiators Esports and Insane, two of the four teams that have already qualified for Super Weekend 2, also did well on Day 1.

Following their miserable run in the League Week 1, Team GodLike also presented their true potential yesterday and held the fourth spot after pulling off a fabulous victory in the second game. Orangutan, who had a poor Super Weekend 1, made a fine comeback on Monday and captured the fifth seat. Team Soul managed 23 points in three matches after a good performance in the second battle.

After their disappointing BGMS League Week 1, Entity Gaming has also started this round on a positive note as they gained 12 points in the Sanhok match. Oneblade had a bad opening, as they managed only seven points in three games. Global and Enigma Gaming scored four and two points, respectively, in their two matches.