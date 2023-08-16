BGMS Season 2 League Week 2 Day 3: Groups, map order, and how to watch

The third and penultimate day of the BGMS Season 2’s League Week 2 is scheduled for August 16. The eight teams in Group B will clash in three matches today. Those in Group A will play two matches, and those in Group C will play one match. Each participating squad has played 50% of the total of eight matches in the last two days.

Except for Blind, Insane, Gladiators, and Global, the other 20 teams are colliding with each other for the 12 slots in Super Weekend 2. Some teams, like Velocity, Entity, and GodLike, who had faltered during the League Week 1, have had commendable performances in the first two days of League Week 2.

BGMS Season 2 League Week 2 squads

Group A

OR Esports WSB Gaming Numen Global Esports Orangutan GodLike Enigma Gaming True Rippers

Group B

Team Insane Team Soul Chemin Velocity Gaming 8Bit Gladiators Esports OneBlade Spy Esports

Group C

Revenant Esports Medal Esports Team Xspark Lucknow Giants Blind Esports Gods Reign Entity Gaming Marcos Gaming

Map schedule for Day 3

Group B will take on Group A in the first and second matches, while they will face Group C in the third match. Day 3 will be televised on Star Sports 1 and 2, and it will also be broadcast on Rooter.

Match 1 - Group A vs B - Erangel (9:50 pm)

Match 2 - Group A vs B - Sanhok (10:30 pm)

Match 3 - Group B vs C - Miramar (11:15 pm)

BGMS League Week 1 rankings so far

After four matches, Velocity Gaming takes first place with 62 points, while Team Insane and Gladiators clinch second and third spots with 59 and 53 points, respectively. GodLike Esports has scored 48 points at an average of 12 and will have two games on Day 3. Entity has also been impressive in their first four games, accumulating 47 points.

True Rippers, Lucknow Giants, and Revenant Esports, who had a terrible League Week 1, claimed 12th, 13th, and 14th positions, respectively. Two fan-favorite squads, XSpark and Soul, hold 15th and 16th spots with 26 and 24 points, respectively.

Global Esports and Blind, some of the top performers in the BGMS Super Weekend 1, finished 17th and 18th after Day 2. Enigma and Numen Gaming were 20th and 21st, respectively, after their fourth game. Oneblade had an underwhelming performance, only scoring seven points in the last two days.