BGMS Season 2 Playoffs Day 1: Overall standings, highlights, and more

The first day of the BGMS 2023 Playoffs ended with Team 8Bit ensuring a prime spot with 43 points for themselves. Gods Reign and Medal also started this crucial phase on a good note, acquiring second and third places with 39 and 32 points, respectively. Enigma concentrated on survival gameplay and came fourth with 31 points, including 24 placement points.

Numen gained 21 points in the initial game but was unable to score any in the next two encounters. Gladiators Esports, one of the impressive sides in the BGMS League Stage, kicked off the Playoffs on a disappointing note as they got only eight points in three matches.

Similarly, Team Soul suffered early exits from all three battles and obtained the 14th rank with eight points. Entity and Oneblade also had a bad day, taking only six points each at an average of two.

These teams will need to present overwhelming results in their remaining three games, as only the top 12 will get a chance to play in the Grand Finals.

BGMS Playoffs Day 1 overall standings

8Bit has the first spot after Day 1 (Image via Rooter)

Match 1 - Erangel

In the day's first matchup, Velocity Gaming successfully captured a 21-point victory. Medal Esports also delivered a top-tier performance ensuring 25 points thanks to Topdawgg’s seven eliminations. Similarly, Numen Gaming began the day on a confident note, earning 21 important points. WSB and Gods Reign managed 13 and 11 points, respectively. Team Soul faced a knockout in the early stages with one point secured.

Match 2 - Sanhok

Enigma Gaming preferred a passive approach in the second battle of the BGMS Playoffs as the Owais-led roster pulled off a 2-kill Chicken Dinner. 8Bit showcased a fine rotation and achieved 18 points. OR Esports did a fairly good job claiming 17 total points. Orangutan and Team XSpark acquired 15 important points each.

Chemin eliminated Team Soul in the first circle and scored eight points courtesy of the powerplay (for every finish in this time-gated period, the team gets two points). Velocity and Numen, the top two teams of the first game, were eliminated with two and zero points, respectively.

Playoffs rankings after three matches (Image via Rooter)

Match 3 - Miramar

8Bit carried their rhythm and notched up the third encounter of the BGMS Playoffs with 25 points. Ninjajod assisted Gods Reign in accumulating 25 points. WSB, Enigma, and Chemin Esports secured 14, 11, and 10 points to their respective names. OR and Lucknow Giants grabbed eight important points, while Team XSpark and Orangutan clinched five points each.