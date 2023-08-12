BGMS Season 2 Super Weekend 1 Day 1: Overall standings, top players, highlights, and more

Blind Esports was the best-performing lineup on Day 1 of the BGMS Season 2 Super Weekend 1 with 54 points. Gladiators Esports came second with 49 points. Team Insane and Chemin Esports, too, looked good in the three matches they played, securing third and fourth places, respectively. Team Soul didn't have a good day, grabbing only 14 points in three games.

In the League Stage's overall scoreboard (Launch Week + SW1 Day 1), Team Insane has now acquired the top spot with 112 points. OR Esports dropped a spot and came second with 107 points, while Blind and Gladiators captured third and fourth places with 97 and 91 points, respectively.

Shadow from Chemin Esports topped the elimination table with 30 kills. Nakul from Blind secured the second seat with 30 frags. MG SpragGod, OR Admino, and Soul Akshat came third, fourth, and fifth with 28, 27, and 27 kills, respectively.

BGMS Season 2 Super Weekend 1 Day 1 highlights

Match 1 - Erangel

Gladiators Esports came out victorious in the BGMS SW 1 game with 25 points. Blind Esports, too, impressed everyone by earning 25 points. Team Insane and Gods Reign achieved 14 and 13 points, respectively. OR Esports went on to play passively and gained 12 points. Team 8Bit took four eliminations in the first zone, helping them to score nine points.

Match 2 - Sanhok

Enter caption Blind Esports occupied first place on Super Weekend 1 Day 1 (Image via Rooter)

During the end circle, Chemin Esports outclassed Gods Reign in a 2v4 fight and got an amazing 28-point Chicken Dinner. Shadow from their roster alone eliminated eight enemies. Marcos Gaming picked up 18 points after killing eight foes in the initial zone.

Blind and Gods Reign had another good game, scoring 15 points each. Gladiators and Oneblade snatched 13 points each.

Match 3 - Miramar

Day 1 standings of Super Weekend 1 (Image via Rooter)

Team Insane played patiently throughout this game and acquired an easy victory with 22 points. OR Esports maintained their momentum and got 17 points. Orangutan and Blind managed to retain their form and collected 14 points each in this last game of the BGMS SW 1 Day 1. Gladiators, 8Bit, and Soul managed 13, 12, and 11 points, respectively.