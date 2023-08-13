BGMS Season 2 Super Weekend 1 Day 2: Overall standings, highlights, and League Stage rankings so far

Blind Esports has accumulated 89 points across the first two days of the BGMS S2 Super Weekend 1. Sitting at a distant second are Marcos Gaming with 73 points. Global Esports and Chemin have enthralled everyone with their performances, holding third and sixth positions, respectively. Team XSpark, owned by Scout, came eighth with 48 points after six matches.

OR Esports sit 10th with 35 points, while Enigma and Medal ranked 12th and 13th, respectively. Team Soul has struggled in their six games, finishing 15th with 22 points, which included 15 eliminations. Numen Gaming had a horrible run in the first two days, as the Avi-led lineup scored only 12 points at an average of two.

BGMS Super Weekend 1 Day 2 results

Super Weekend 1 ranking after Day 2 (Image via Rooter)

SW 1 Match 4 - Erangel

8Bit Esports kicked off the day with a 21-kill Chicken Dinner. Meanwhile, Medal Esports’ tactical gameplay led them to gain 18 points, while Team XSpark and Global Esports earned 17 points each. Gods Reign somehow clinched the seventh zone and amassed 13 points. Marcos Gaming, led by Aladin, achieved nine points and seven kills.

Team Soul scored 22 points in six matches (Image via Rooter)

SW 1 Match 5 - Sanhok

Blind Esports pulled off a fabulous nine-kill victory, while Global Esports’ tactics helped them collect 28 points. Marcos Gaming obtained 18 crucial points, while Enigma and Team Insane secured 14 and 11, respectively. Team XSpark, with the help of four kills in the first zone, garnered nine points. Meanwhile, Numen and 8Bit managed to take eight points each.

Top five players after SW 1 Day 2 (Image via Rooter)

SW 1 Match 6 - Miramar

Marcos Gaming competed wisely in the last few circles and secured 21 points in the last game of the BGMS SW 1 Day 2. Chemin Esports also produced a great display and achieved 19 points. Meanwhile, Gladiators Esports and Global Esports posted 15 and 12 points, respectively. Blind and Team XSpark earned nine points each. Capping off a tremendous showing, Neyo single-handedly eliminated Enigma Gaming and assisted Team Soul in achieving seven points.

BGMS League Stage table so far

Following the conclusion of the BGMS Super Weekend 1 Day 2, Team Insane took the leading spot with 134 points in the League Stage standings. Blind Esports were only two points behind them in second.

Marcos and Global Esports captured third and fourth positions with 122 and 119 points, respectively. OR and Gladiators held sixth and seventh with 111 points each. Meanwhile, Team Soul slumped to 13th with 85 points, followed by Orangutan.