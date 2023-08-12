BGMS Season 2 Super Weekend 1 Day 2: Teams, map schedule, and how to watch 

Day 2 of the BGMS 2023 Super Weekend 1 will take place on August 12 from 9:30 PM onwards. The top 16 teams of League Week 1 will be competing to solidify their place in the overall League Stage standings. Team Insane currently sits at the top of the leaderboard, while OR Esports holds the second spot. Blind Esports is in the third position.

After the end of eight matches in this round, the best four teams from the League Stage scoreboard (Launch Week 1 + Super Weekend 1) will be given direct slots in Super Weekend 2.

BGMS Season 2 Super Weekend 1 Day 2 teams and schedule

Here's the list of 16 contesting teams in Super Weekend 1:

Chemin Esports Blind Esports Numen Gaming OR Esports Global Esports Marcos Gaming Team Soul Team 8Bit Gods Reign Team XSpark Enigma Gaming Team Insane Orangutan OneBlade Gladiators Esports Medal Esports

Day 2 map rotation/schedule

All three matches of Day 2 will be held in three different BGMI maps. The initial battle is scheduled to be played on the fan-favorite Erangel map, while the second clash will take place on Sanhok. The day will end with the third fight in Miramar.

You can catch all these matches live on Star Sports (Television) and Rooter (OTT):

Match 1 - Erangel (9:50 pm)

Match 2 - Sanhok (10:30 pm)

Match 3 - Miramar (11:15 pm)

League Stage rankings after Super Weekend 1 Day 1

As mentioned earlier, Team Insane, OR Esports, and Blind Esports hold the first, second, and third spots on the table with 112, 107, and 97 points, respectively, after nine matches. Gladiators (91) and Chemin (88) moved up to fourth and fifth positions, correspondingly. Team Soul finished sixth with 77 points after gaining only 14 points yesterday.

Aladin-led Marcos Gaming and Paradox-led Medal rank seventh and eighth with 74 and 70 points, respectively. Enigma, Gods Reign, and 8Bit hold the ninth, 10th, and 11th places with 70 points each.

Revenant Esports, who has not qualified for Super Weekend 1, has slipped to 13th position with 64 points. Team XSpark (64) and Global Esports (62) are 14th and 15th, respectively.

GodLike Esports has dropped to 19th place with 41 points as the Shadow-led squad couldn't reach the BGMS Super Weekend 1. Entity is 21st with only 33 points, followed by Lucknow Giants. These bottom teams will now aim to qualify for the BGMS Super Weekend 2.