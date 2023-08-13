BGMS Season 2 Super Weekend 1 Day 3: Teams, schedule, and how to watch

Six of the nine matches are already completed in the Super Weekend 1 of the BGMS Season 2. The remaining encounters will take place today from 9:30 PM onwards. Each team will concentrate on solidifying their position on the scoreboard as the top four from the overall League Stage table (Launch Week + SW1) will move to the second Super Weekend.

In Super Weekend 1, Blind Esports are currently in first place with 89 points after six games, Marcos Gaming and Global Esports are in second and third positions with 73 points each, and Gladiator Esports are fourth with 69 points.

Team Insane, Blind Esports, Marcos Gaming, and Global Esports currently occupy the top four in the overall standings.

BGMS 2023 Super Weekend 1 teams

These 16 teams are facing each other in the Super Weekend 1.

Chemin Esports Blind Esports Numen Gaming OR Esports Global Esports Marcos Gaming Team Soul Team 8Bit Gods Reign Team XSpark Enigma Gaming Team Insane Orangutan OneBlade Gladiators Esports Medal Esports

Day 3 schedule

Here is the map rotation and timetable for Day 3. Star Sports (Television) and Rooter (OTT) will broadcast these matches live at 9:30 pm IST.

Match 1 - Erangel (9:50 pm)

Match 2 - Sanhok (10:30 pm)

Match 3 - Miramar (11:15 pm)

Many big names like Team Soul, Orangutan, Enigma, and Numen have faced a tough challenge during their previous six matches. Due to the drop in performance, these teams have also dropped in the overall league stage ranking. Today, their main objective will be to make a comeback and move up the leaderboard.

Team Soul has taken only 22 points in their six encounters and ranked 15th in the BGMS Super Weekend 1 table. The Omega-led lineup also fell to 13th place in the overall League Stage scoreboard with 85 points. They will have to present an outstanding performance today to finish in the top four.

Numen Gaming experienced a sudden decline in performance compared to League Week 1. The squad placed at the bottom of the Super Weekend 1 table with 12 points after six matches.

OR Esports, who had a fabulous showing in the Launch Week, also experienced a significant decline in their performance. The Jelly-led star lineup claimed the 10th spot with 35 points in this ongoing round. The squad has also dropped to sixth place in the BGMS League Stage rankings. However, they can easily finish in the top four if they perform consistently in the remaining matches.