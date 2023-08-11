BGMS Season 2 Super Weekend 1: Qualified teams, format, schedule, and how to watch 

Super Weekend 1 of the BGMS Season 2 commences on August 11, 2023, and will feature the top 16 teams from League Week 1. This crucial round will run until August 13, 2023, and the points gained will also be counted in the overall League Stage standings. The participating teams demonstrated their strength in the heart-pounding League Week 1, which concluded on Thursday.

In Super Weekend 1, the 16 qualified teams will fight in nine matches. This also means that each day will see three matches. After the play ends, the best four teams from the overall table (Launch Week + Super Weekend 1) will seize a place in Super Weekend 2.

BGMS S2 Super Weekend 1 teams

Here are the 16 teams who will participate in Super Weekend 1:

Chemin Esports Blind Esports Numen OR Esports Global Esports Marcos Gaming Team Soul Team 8Bit Gods Reign Team XSpark Enigma Gaming Team Insane Orangutan Oneblade Gladiators Esports Medal Esports

Where to watch and map schedule

Three matches will be played every day from 9:30 pm to 12 am midnight. Those interested can watch the action live on Star Spots 1 and 2 (Television) in Hindi, English, and Tamil languages. The Rooter app will also broadcast the matches live in the Hindi language at the same time.

Match 1 - Erangel (9:50 PM)

Match 2 - Sanhok (10:30 PM)

Match 3 - Miramar (11:15 PM)

League Week 1 overview

Chemin Esports had an emphatic run in the BGMS League Week 1. They started dominating from day one and maintained their form until their last match.

Blind, Numen, and OR Esports also put in good performances in League Week 1, claiming second, third, and fourth places, respectively. Global Esports jumped to fifth place after winning a huge 38-point Chicken Dinner in the last game. Team Soul finished seventh after making a nice comeback on Day 3.

Team XSpark showcased their experience and teamwork on Day 4 and moved up to the 10th spot. Orangutan and Gladiators Esports finished 13th and 15th, respectively.

Some renowned teams like, GodLike Esports, Revenant, Velocity, and Entity failed to reach this BGMS Season 2 Super Weekend 1.