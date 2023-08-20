BGMS Season 2 Super Weekend 2 Day 3: Teams, schedule, and how to watch 

August 20 marks the conclusion of Super Weekend 2 as well as the League Stage of the BGMS Season 2. The third day will feature four matches as the previous day had ended with only two games owing to technical problems. Today, it will also be decided which four teams will be eliminated from the tournament. After the conclusion of the League Stage, the Playoffs will be hosted among the fifth to 20th-ranked teams on August 22 and 23.

The ultimate stage of the BGMS 2023 will be organized from August 25 to 27, during which the top four teams from League Stage rankings (Launch Week+SWs) and the Playoffs’ top 12 will compete.

BGMS S2 Super Weekend 2 participants

Here are the 16 teams contesting in Super Weekend 2:

Velocity Gaming Gods Reign Numen Gaming Team 8Bit WSB Gaming Entity Marcos Gaming Orangutan Enigma Gaming Lucknow Giants Medal Team Soul Blind Gladiators Esports Global Esports Team Insane

SW 2 Day 3 Map rotation

The final day of Super Weekend 2 will start at 9:30 PM, boasting two matches in Miramar, and one game each in Erangel and Sanhok. Fans can watch it live on Rooter and Star Sports.

Match 1 - Miramar

Match 2 - Erangel

Match 3 - Sanhok

Match 4 - Miramar

Super Weekend 2 standings after Day 2

Global Esports came out on top with 76 points after exhibiting a commendable showing in five games. Entity Gaming has made remarkable progress in their performance and has scored 67 points so far. Team Insane has kept up their phenomenal gameplay in this round as well, holding the third position after Day 2.

Blind Esports has struggled a bit in their last few matches of the BGMS S2. The lineup, led by Manya, took only 24 points and ranks 13th in the SW2. Velocity Gaming also had a disappointing outing in their first five games, taking 15 points at an average of three.

League Stage rankings after SW 2 Day 2

The bottom four from League Stage will not progress to the next stage. (Image via Sportskeeda)

Team Insane leads the race with 229 points in the League Stage. Global Esports and Gladiators Esports occupy second and third with 218 and 189 points, respectively. Blind Esports holds fourth place, but the squad is only two points ahead of Marcos. These teams will be aiming to maintain their position in the top 4 at the end of the BGMS Super Weekend 2.