BGMS Season 2 Super Weekend 2: Overall standings, overview, and League Stage scoreboard so far

Day 2 of the BGMS Season 2 Super Weekend 2 saw only two matches instead of three due to technical issues. Global Esports remained in the leading spot with 76 points at its end, while Entity Gaming jumped to second place with 67 points. Team Insane made a huge jump to the third spot with 59 after conquering a mammoth victory on Day 2.

Orangutan Gaming has claimed the fourth position with 58 points, while WSB (54) and Gladiators (51) are fifth and sixth, respectively. Numen Esports and Marcos earned the seventh and eighth spots. Owaise-led Enigma Gaming dropped to the 10th position with 33 points. Gods Reign has acquired 30 points at an average of six per game in the BGMS S2 so far.

Blind Esports has not been in ideal form, as this crew accumulated only 24 points from their five matches. Lucknow Giants and Velocity Gaming have also struggled during the SW2 so far. Team Soul had a bad Day 2, registering only 11 points on it.

BGMS S2 Super Weekend 2 Day 2 highlights

Super Weekend 2 points table after Day 2 (Image via Rooter)

Match 4 - Erangel

After an average Day 1, Team Insane bounced back on track with a huge 34-point victory on Day 2's first game. Gladiators Esports also displayed a wonderful performance in this match, earning 21 points.

Numen Gaming secured 15 points, while Blind and Enigma Gaming acquired 12 each. Entity Gaming played aggressively and gained 11 points. Team Soul, Velocity, and 8Bit could not manage to obtain any points in this game.

Team Soul placed in 16th position after Day 2 (Image via Rooter)

Match 5 - Sanhok

Gladiators Esports played magnificently in the second game, pulling off an amazing 22-point Chicken Dinner and solidifying their position on the SW2's overall chart.

Entity Gaming also presented a commendable performance, as this Saumraj-led roster picked up 22 points. WSB and Global Esports collected 16 and 14 points. Team Soul once again failed to get a desirable outcome, getting only seven points in this game.

League Stage rankings so far

Overall standings after the BGMS Super Weekend 2 Day 2 (Image via Sportskeeda)

The scoreboard for the League Stage of this BGMS event has been provided above.

With only one day left in the Super Weekend 2, table-toppers Team Insane (218) is only 11 points ahead of Global Esports. Gladiator Esports is in the third spot with 186 points. Blind (176) and Marcos Gaming (174) are just two points apart in fourth and fifth places, respectively.