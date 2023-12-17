Blind Esports grab top spot as Day 2 of BMPS 2023 LAN Finals ends 

Blind Esports absolutely dominated on Day 2 of the BMPS 2023 Grand Finals and jumped to the prime spot with 176 points and 82 eliminations. The Manya-led lineup stood second after the first day and six matches. The following day served as a showcasing of their supremacy, as the team garnered over 100 points in six encounters and two Chicken Dinners.

After Day 2, Blind Esports established a 24-point lead at the top. However, they must carry this form into their remaining six games to clinch the BMPS 2023.

Gladiators Esports, the BGIS 2023 winners, finished second with 152 points and two Chicken Dinners. On Day 1, the Destro-led squad was sixth in the overall standings. They cemented their ranking on Day 2 by scoring 97 points in their six matches. The organization will aim to lift their second official tournament of the year.

Day 2 overview of BMPS 2023 Grand Finals

Top eight BGMI teams after Day 2 of Pro Series Finals (Image via BGMI)

Team Insane came out victorious in the fourth and fifth matches of the second day. Owing to their spectacular run, they jumped to third position with 125 points and 63 eliminations. Entity Gaming, the star performer of Day 1, struggled on Saturday and fell to third spot with 123 points and 48 kills.

Meanwhile, Glitchx Reborn dropped to fifth with 101 points. Numen Gaming, led by Shadow, grabbed the sixth spot with 96 points and will try to solidify their position on Day 3. Team XSpark also accrued 96 points and that too, without any Chicken Dinner. Right behind them, 8BitCS posted 94 points in their 12 matches.

BMPS Finals standings after Day 2 (Image via BGMI)

Revenant Esports had another mediocre outing and sat ninth with 90 points and 53 eliminations. Just beneath them, Hydra Officials secured 88 points with the help of two Chicken Dinners. Following a disappointing run, Genexfm settled for the 11th spot with 68 points.

Team Soul began the second day with a stunning performance in the first encounter, but the squad couldn't maintain this form in the next five matches. The Omega-led roster has only garnered 60 points and 28 kills in 12 matches. Growing Strong, Psyche, and Autobotz finished 14th, 15th, and 16th, respectively, as Day 2 of the BMPS Grand Finals came to a close.