 Blind Esports wins Revenant BGMI Invitational Showdown

Blind Esports emerged victorious in the Revenant BGMI Invitational Showdown, played from July 14 to 16. The lineup dominated from the first day and maintained their prime position until the end of the tournament. They were awarded a winning prize of ₹3,00,000.

Apart from this, Blind also received ₹25,000 each for the most finishes and the most placement points. Their player Nakul took the MVP award of ₹25,000. It was quite a surprise that they won the competition despite the team not having their star player Spower.

Velocity Gaming, who faced several setbacks in recent tournaments, finally gained some momentum and confidence after grabbing second place with 104 points in the event. They also took home ₹2,00,000 in prize money. Team Xspark scored 104 points and came third in the table. The unit, featuring acclaimed players such as Scout, Sarang, and Aditya, received a cash prize of ₹1,50,000.

Revenant BGMI Invitational Showdown overview

GodLike Esports performed well on Day 2, but their average performance on the final day caused them to end up in fourth place in the overall standings. However, despite not obtaining any Chicken Dinners, the lineup led by Shadow managed to secure a spot in the top five.

Overall standings of BGMI Invitational Showdown (Image via Revenant Esports)

Despite an amazing start, Numen Gaming, led by Avi, had a horrible Day 2, scoring only 10 points. However, they made a great leap on the final day, jumping to the fifth rank with 98 points. Entity Gaming also garnered the same points as Numen but ranked sixth as they claimed only one Chicken Dinner.

Revenant Esports @RevenantIndia



Many… Blind Esports are the Champions of the inaugural edition of the Revenant Invitational Showdown - BGMI! These four athletes had a dominant run throughout the tournament and they close the show bragging the MVP, Most Placement Points, and Most Finishes awards as well!Many… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Sensei-led Revenant Esports was seventh in this three-day contest with 96 points, followed by 8Bit. Orangutan had an average performance from the first day and obtained the ninth spot with 84 points. Medal Esports held 10th place with 74 points. Team Soul was in the fifth position after the first five matches, but they dropped to 11th place after failing to perform in the last two days.

OR Esports and Gods Reign also had a mediocre event, placing 13th and 14th in the total rankings. Team Aladin, who was acquired by Marcos Gaming, came in 15th place, while Global Esports and Reckoning were 17th and 18th after the end of the battle. The event featured a total of 18 BGMI teams, who fought across three days for a cash prize pool of ₹7,00,000.