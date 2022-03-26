BMOC 2022 Registrations last date, eligibility and deadline revealed

The registrations for the Battlegrounds Mobile Open Challenge (BMOC) will end at 11.59 PM on March 27. Interested players can register on the official website of Battlegrounds Mobile India Esports.

To register, you will need to have an email ID, phone number, BGMI account, and a valid government ID. A message in your registered mail will confirm whether your registration has been successful or not.

Krafton has outlined eligibility requirements on its website. The major takeout is that one must be a resident of India, be above 16 years of age, and must have a level of 25 in a BGMI account at the time of registration.

They must also be above the Platinum 5 tier. A team should have a minimum of four and a maximum of six players on their roster. Also, make sure to compete only on mobile devices.

BMOC format and schedule

From April 4-10, each registered team must play 15 classic matches on any of the three maps with their registered team members. The top ten out of fifteen matches will be evaluated. In the event of a tie, specific factors such as finishes, survival time, etc. will be taken into account.

The top 512 teams will move on to the second stage. The online qualifiers (second stage) of the BMOC will have four grueling rounds from where only the top 24 teams will advance to the Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series(BMPS).

Thirty-two seasoned teams will be directly invited to the fourth round of online qualifiers. Krafton has not yet announced which teams will be invited. BMOC will last more than a month and function as a stepping stone for the inaugural Pro Series.

BMPS, played from May 19 to June 12, will see the top teams in the country battling for the trophy and a two crore INR prize pool. The Pro Series will start with the league stage, where a total of 24 teams will fight for grand finals spots.

Six matches will be played each day during the grand finals. The winner of the event will be awarded massive prize money of INR 75 lakhs.

