BMOC Round 3 Day 2: Schedule, map order, and Day 1 overview 

The second day of the Battlegrounds Mobile Open Challenge (BMOC) Round 3 starts in a few hours. The 16 teams of the second group will battle it out for the eight slots in the fourth round.

The matches will be streamed on the YouTube channel of BattleGrounds Mobile India channel at 5:00 PM IST. The four-day-long fourth round will conclude on May 8.

BMOC Round 3 Day 2 map order

The day will start with a match of the classic map of Erangel, followed by a fierce battle in the dips of Miramar. The third match will take place on the rainforest map of Sanhok.

Match 1 - 05:09 PM - Erangel

Match 2 - 05:48 PM - Miramar

Match 3 - 06:27 PM - Sanhok

Match 4 - 07:17 PM - Erangel

Match 5 - 07:56 PM - Miramar

Match 6 - 08:35 PM - Erangel

Day 1 overview

Team P6 won the first match of the day with 13 kills followed by UP50 with 11 kills. The second map played on the desert map of Miramar was again won by Team P6 with eight frags. MysteriousX and Team Solitude secured second and third place with 10 and 11 kills respectively.

MysteriousX claimed the third match being played on the Sanhok map with 12 kills. Team P6 once again showed consistent gameplay to secure second place with six frags.

UP50 came out on top with 13 kills in the fourth match. Deathmate Esports was eliminated early but managed to grab 12 kills. Autobotz Esports showed beautiful gameplay to win the fifth match of Miramar with 13 kills. Team Solitude came second with a whopping 14 kills.

Team Solitude won the final match of the group with 11 kills, but it was Cratic Esports that topped the points table with 19 kills.

The top eight teams qualified for the BMOC fourth round. However, the organizers didn't reveal the overall standings for Day 1.

The BMOC is proving to be a fiercely competitive tournament. Each squad is working hard to make it to the top. Teams can distinguish themselves through their consistency or their dynamic gameplay.

Edited by Srijan Sen