BMOC Round 3 Day 4: Schedule, map order, and Day 3 overview 

The fourth and final day of the third round of the Battlegrounds Mobile Open Challenge (BMOC) will commence soon. The third group's 16 teams will compete for the eight spots, and so far 24 teams from the three groups have qualified for the next round.

At 5:00 PM IST, the bouts will be livestreamed on the Battlegrounds Mobile India YouTube channel.

A look at BMOC Round 3 Day 4's map order

The day will begin with an old-school match on Erangel, followed by a battle on the desert map of Miramar. Next, the tournament will head to the rainforest map of Sanhok. In total, three matches in Erangel, two in Miramar, and one in Sanhok match will be played. The matches will end at around 9 PM IST.

Match 1 - 05:09 PM - Erangel

Match 2 - 05:48 PM - Miramar

Match 3 - 06:27 PM - Sanhok

Match 4 - 07:17 PM - Erangel

Match 5 - 07:56 PM - Miramar

Match 6 - 08:35 PM - Erangel

Overview of BMOC Day 4 Group 3 match

BMOC Round 3 Group 3 teams

Team INR Official put up an excellent performance in the first match and came out victorious with 11 finishes. BurnXOfficial secured second place with 8 kills, followed by Team Kinetic.

Team Kinetic played aggressively in the second match as they clinched a 14-kill chicken dinner. Indian Patriots grabbed second place with 5 frags while Rising Falcon came third place.

Team GL won the third match with 5 kills but WSF Esports emerged as table toppers with 13 finishes. Bhule Bhatke secured 9 kills in the match. Initiative Academy clinched the fourth match with 12 kills while Rising Falcon secured second place with 8 eliminations.

With 11 finishes, WSF Esports grabbed the fifth match being played on Miramar map. KO Retribution and G2 Battleground secured second and third place.

WSF Esports was in great form as the team once again emerged victorious in the sixth match with 9 eliminations. Initiative Academy secured second place while BurnX came third.

However, officials have not unveiled a qualified team list from Groups 1, 2, and 3. The top 8 teams from each group have made it to the fourth round while the remaining eight slots will be decided after Group 4 matches.

Subscribe to Sportskeeda Esports on YouTube for regular updates on BGMI tournaments!

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan