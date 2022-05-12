BMOC Round 4 Group 2 results: Overall standings, highlights as top 6 BGMI teams qualify for BMPS Season 1

With the conclusion of Group 2 matches, the top six teams from BMOC Round 4 have reached the BMPS Season 1. Team Soul put up a brilliant performance by coming out on top of the overall standings with 94 points. Team XO occupied second place with 84 points, followed by Enigma Gaming.

Blind Esports had an aggressive showing in the final match and placed fourth in the overall standings. Underdog teams Autobotz and Retribution RTR also made it to the top six.

GodLike, a popular BGMI team, failed to qualify for the BMPS S1 as they came eighth with 50 points. Revenant Esports and Truerippers also had poor performances as neither team finished in the top six.

Overall standings of BMOC Round 4 Group 2

These are the official standings after round 4 of BMOC's group 2:

Team Soul - 94 points Team XO - 84 points Enigma Gaming - 75 points Blind Esports - 62 points Autobotz Esports - 56 points Retribution RTR - 56 points Entity Gaming - 51 points GodLike Esports - 50 points TF5 Esports - 49 points Mysterious X - 31 points Trurippers - 28 points Team INR - 23 points Revenant - 22 points DeathMate - 14 points The Last Legends- 13 points IMRNT Esports - 12 points

BMOC Round 4 Group 2 overview

Fan favorite Team Soul started their day with an excellent performance, taking a 15-kill win in the first match played on Erangel. Their star player, Goblin, took 12 kills and bagged the MVP award. GodLike finished second in the match standings as they accumulated 18 points, including 10 kills.

They were eliminated by Team Soul, who finished in fourth place. Enigma Gaming and Revenant came in seventh and eighth place with five and four points, respectively. Team XO collected only a single point in the match.

Switching to the Miramar map, TF5 clinched the second match with eight finishes. Meanwhile, thanks to seven eliminations and a great performance from Akshat, Team Soul secured second place.

GodLike and Team XO played aggressively and secured 13 and 12 points respectively. XO Punk was the MVP of the match with five frags. However, Revenant and Enigma once again had an average performance.

Team XO, led by Sensei, won the third match with nine eliminations. Enigma was in center in the final circle but unfortunately lost their fight against Team XO and got eliminated in third place with nine finishes. Truerippers came second with three finishes while GodLike only took four points.

Team XO claimed a back-to-back chicken dinner with nine finishes. The end zone favored them in the fourth match and they beat Enigma Gaming in their last fight. Entity Gaming grabbed second place with five frags while Team Enigma secured third with 14 kills. GodLike picked up six points while Team Soul failed to take anything from the match.

The fifth BMOC match being played on Miramar was clinched by Retribution RTR with 12 finishes. Team Soul once again played aggressively and claimed 16 eliminations.

Enigma and Blind managed to hold on to their second and third place with 11 and 7 finishes respectively. GodLike and Team XO had a bad showing as they only collected four and three points respectively.

Autobotz Esports won the sixth and final match of BMOC Group 2. Blind Esports secured second place, followed by Team XO.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul