BMOC The Grind Finals Day 1: Overall standings, top 5 players, and more

The first day of BMOC The Grind finals concluded just now. The day belonged to Orangutan Esports who topped the overall points table with 49 kills and 101 points. The team is the only one to reach a three-digit point score. Fan-favorite Team Soul secured the second position on the table with 79 points, which was followed by Global Esports who grabbed the third place with 69 kills.

Team XO accumulated 57 points with 23 kills in their four matches. GodLike Esports acquired the fifth place with 1 chicken dinner. League stage topper Orange Rock had an average day as they finished in 10th place while Team X-Spark settled at 11th rank.

BMOC The Grind Finals Day 1 Match Standings

Orangutan placed at the top spot after BMOC The Grind Finals Day 1 (Image via BGMI)

The first match, played on the classic map of Erangel, was a three-way battle between Soul, XO, and Orangutan in the final circle. The contest between Soul and Orangutan gave Team XO an opening to push and come out on top with 10 kills. Team Soul claimed 10 frags in the match.

Skylightz Gaming showed patient gameplay to secure the second match of the day with eight frags. Global Esports came second with 12 kills while Hyderabad Hydras secured the third place.

TSM had to settle for the 14th place after Day 1 (Image via BGMI)

The third match, played on Sanhok map, was won by GodLike Esports with eight kills, followed by Global Esports and XSpark with six and five kills, respectively.

Team Soul defeated OR Esports in the final circle to win the fourth match with nine frags. Orangutan once again showed fine gameplay to grab the third place where Ash was MVP with his five frags.

Orangutan went berserk in the fifth match where the team secured 18 kills. The team showed no mercy and went with an all-in strategy. Akop was named MVP of the match for his 10 kills.

With 14 kills, Orangutan once again came out victorious in the sixth match. Their performances in the previous matches boosted their confidence, which helped them in this match. Nigma Galaxy and Chemin took second and third place, respectively, with four frags each.

Top 5 players from BMOC The Grind finals Day 1 (Image via BGMI)

Akop from Orangutan is currently in the top spot with 19 frags in the kill leaderboard. Jokerr from Global Esports is just behind him with 14 kills, followed by Goblin.

Edited by Mayank Shete