BMOC The Grind Finals Day 1: Schedule, teams, when and where to watch 

The Grand Finals of BMOC The Grind will begin today at 5 PM with top 16 teams competing for INR 3.15 lakh. There will be a total of 24 matches played across four-days-long Grand Finals, including 12 on Erangel, 8 on Miramar and 4 on Sanhok.

Earlier, the top 32 teams got invited to the first stage i.e., Qualifiers which ran over four days as well. The League Stage, held between 7 April and 10 April, featured 24 teams.

The event is an official practice scrim for 32 teams ahead of BMOC Qualifiers, where these teams will be directly invited to the fourth round.

Schedule for BMOC The Grind Finals Day 1

Match 1: Erangel - 5:07 PM

Match 2: Miramar - 5:51 PM

Match 3: Sanhok - 6:35 PM

Match 4: Erangel - 7:26 PM

Match 5: Miramar - 8:11 PM

Match 6: Erangel - 8:55 PM

BMOC The Grind's finalists

OR Esports Team Insane Entity Gaming Chemin Esports Team XO Team XSpark Skylightz Gaming GodLike Esports Team Mayhem Hyderabad Hydras Team SouL Global Esports Orangutan Esports TSM Nigma Galaxy R Esports

OR Esports has been dominating throughout the League Stage as it came out at the top position with two chicken dinners. The team recently signed former Velocity Gaming player Attanki, who is in great form. Team Insane and Entity Gaming have also made a good start and came in second and third place, respectively.

Team XO, who always attracts its fans with emphatic performances, also got off to an enterprising start in the event. Team XSpark got some of its momentum in the League Stage as the team has been battling poor form for the past couple of months. The team finished in sixth place in the League Stage while grabbing 13th position in Qualifiers.

GodLike Esports has had average performances this year. The team recently signed two well-known BGMI pros Gill and Viru into its squad. However, Viru played for Team Enigma, which could not make it to the League Stage.

The Grand Finalists will look to gain their confidence and consistency before the official BMOC Qualifiers event. Fans can watch the grand finals on BGMI's official YouTube channel.

