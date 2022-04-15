BMOC The Grind Finals Day 2: Overall standings, highlights, top 5 players and more 

Orangutan Gaming remained at the top of the overall standings after BMOC The Grind Finals Day 2, with 161 points and 79 finishes. Team Soul also maintained their consistency on Day 2, securing second place with 146 points. So far, the team has 89 position points and 57 kills.

Skylightz Gaming and Nigma Galaxy had a great day as they finished in third and sixth place with 125 and 111 points respectively. GodLike has struggled to get position points in the past couple of months. The team collected 88 points, of which 28 came from position points. Further, Team Xspark had a disastrous day as they have accumulated only seven points in their last six matches.

BMOC The Grind Finals day 2 overview

BMOC The Grind Finals overall standings after day 2 (Image via BGMI)

Nigma Galaxy started Day 2 with 40 points and placed eighth place in the overall standings. The team clinched their first Chicken Dinner during the first match of the day with nine kills. TSM and Team Soul have taken second and third place with 11 and three finishes respectively.

Team Insane took the second match with 11 kills, while R Esports survived until the last zone and came in second place with four frags. Godlike collected nine points, in which eight points came from kills.

Team XO won the third match, played on the Sanhok map, with nine points. Nigma Wixxky's healing game helped his team secure second place. Team Soul occupied third place while Skylightz Gaming came fourth.

Team Xspark finished 15th place after day 2 (Image via BGMI)

The final circle of the fourth match shrunk near the Pochiniki church and was dominated by Skylightz Gaming. The team won the fight against Team Insane and claimed a 13-kill Chicken Dinner.

Team Soul also fought till the very end, but was unfortunately eliminated by Team Insane and came third with seven finishes. GodLike once again failed to collect position points.

OR Esports came out on top of the match standings despite not securing Chicken Dinner as they took second place with 16 kills. OR Esports won the match with 11 finishes.

The day ended with the sixth match being played on the Erangel map, won by Nigma Galaxy with seven frags. Global Esports earned 17 points, including five kills.

BMOC The Grind Finals kill leaderboard after day 2 (Image via BGMI)

In the kill leaderboard, two out of the top five players were from Orangutan Gaming. AKop continued to dominate with 31 frags, followed by Jonathan. TSM NinjaJod secured third place, followed by Believe and Jokerr.

