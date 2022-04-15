BMOC The Grind Finals Day 2: Schedule, map order, Day 1 overview, and where to watch 

Orangutan was in fantastic form on Day 1 of BMOC The Grind Finals and took two chicken dinners out of their six matches. The team collected 101 points, which included 49 kills. Led by Omega, Team Soul has also had a good day as they secured 79 points with a chicken dinner.

Day 2 will start at 5:00 pm and features a total of six matches spread over three maps. It is a crucial day for the bottom teams as they have not had the best of starts.

BMOC The Grind Finals Day 2 schedule

Match 1: Erangel - 5:07 pm

Match 2: Miramar - 5:51 pm

Match 3: Sanhok - 6:35 pm

Match 4: Erangel - 7:26 pm

Match 5: Miramar - 8:11 pm

Match 6: Erangel - 8:55 pm

BMOC The Grind's finalists

OR Esports Team Insane Entity Gaming Chemin Esports Team XO Team XSpark Skylightz Gaming GodLike Esports Team Mayhem Hyderabad Hydras Team SouL Global Esports Orangutan Esports TSM Nigma Galaxy R Esports

The Grind Finals Day 1 overview

Global Esports put up consistent performances on Day 1 and is currently in third place despite not securing a chicken dinner. Team XO, GodLike, and Skylightz Gaming had a good day, and they grabbed fourth, fifth, and sixth places, respectively (with one chicken dinner each).

R Esports, an underdog team, got off to a great start as they claimed seventh place with 41 points. The team will have to remain consistent in the following matches if they are to stay on the first page of the overall standings.

BMOC The Grind Finals Day 1 match winners

Match 1: Erangel - Team XO

Match 2: Miramar - Skylightz Gaming

Match 3: Sanhok - GodLike Esports

Match 4: Erangel - Team Soul

Match 5: Miramar - Orangutan

Match 6: Erangel - Orangutan

OR Esports had their best month since the BGMI launch as the team won their first third-party major tournament. They also came out in the top position during The Grind League Stage. The side placed tenth after Day 1 of the Finals.

Two well-known teams, Team Xspark and TSM, had an average Day 1 as they accumulated 34 and 27 points, respectively. Entity Gaming and Team Mayhem are in fifteenth and sixteenth place, respectively.

With 19 kills and 3322 damage, AKop is at the top of the kill leaderboard, followed by Jokerr. Soul Goblin acquired third place with 14 frags, while Ninjajod came fourth with nine eliminations.

