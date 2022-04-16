BMOC The Grind Finals Day 3: Schedule, map order, Day 2 overview, and where to watch 

With only 12 matches remaining in the BMOC The Grind Finals, the bottom teams will have to perform consistently in each game. Day 3 of the finals is scheduled to begin today at 5 PM and will be livestreamed on the Battlegrounds Mobile India YouTube channel.

Several teams have had miserable performances as they were eliminated in the 12 played matches earlier.

BMOC The Grind Finals Day 3 schedule

The day will kick off at 5:07 PM with a match on classic Erangel followed by a match on the desert terrain of Miramar.

Match 1: Erangel - 5:07 PM

Match 2: Miramar - 5:51 PM

Match 3: Sanhok - 6:35 PM

Match 4: Erangel - 7:26 PM

Match 5: Miramar - 8:11 PM

Match 6: Erangel - 8:55 PM

BMOC The Grind Finals teams

OR Esports Team Insane Entity Gaming Chemin Esports Team XO Team XSpark Skylightz Gaming GodLike Esports Team Mayhem Hyderabad Hydras Team SouL Global Esports Orangutan Esports TSM Nigma Galaxy R Esports

Day 2 overview

At the end of Day 2, Orangutan Esports maintained its top place with 79 kills and 161 points. Team SouL bridged some gaps and is in second place with 57 kills and 146 points.

Skylightz Gaming made a huge jump to finish in the top three with 125 points while Team XO, with two chicken dinners, sits in fourth place. Nigma Galaxy clinched two chicken dinners in last six of its matches.

Fan-favorite GodLike Esports and league topper OR Esports have settled in at eighth and ninth place, respectively. Team XSpark had a poor run in the finals as they were in 15th place.

TSM and Hyderabad Hydras are currently in 10th and 12th place, respectively. Team Mayhem has collected only 30 points in last 12 matches.

BMOC The Grind Finals Day 2's winners

Match 1: Erangel - Nigma Galaxy

Match 2: Miramar - Team Insane

Match 3: Sanhok - Team XO

Match 4: Erangel - Skylightz Gaming

Match 5: Miramar - OR Esports

Match 6: Erangel - Nigma Galaxy

The third day will act as a decider, either the team will climb to the top or they will slip back down. As a team, XSpark has nothing to lose, and this makes it particularly dangerous in such situations. On the other hand, GodLike, who has failed to secure position points, will have to maintain consistent performance.

