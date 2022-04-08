BMOC The Grind League Stage Day 1: Overall standings, highlights, and more 

The league stage of BMOC The Grind started today with the top 24 teams competing for the grand finals slots. These teams have been divided into 3 groups where they are fighting in a round robin format. A total of six matches were played on Day 1 spread over three maps (Erangel, Miramar, and Sanhok.)

Skylightz Gaming got off to a great start as they accumulated 53 points in their four matches. The team first’s chicken dinner on the Miramar map helped them secure the top spot.

Despite not securing a chicken dinner, Orangutan Gaming acquired second place with 53 points out of which 26 points came from frags. Team XSpark, led by Mavi, grabbed third place with a chicken dinner and 51 points. Global Esports and Hyderabad Hydras managed to hold on to their fourth and fifth place, respectively, with 47 points each.

Team XO, who was the table topper in Quarlifiers, had an average day as they collected 38 points. TSM grabbed 13th place with 29 points while Team Soul placed 18th with 18 points. GodLike finished in 20th place with 16 points, including 9 kill points.

BMOC The Grind League Stage Day 1 overview

Skylightz Gaming leads the overall standings after BMOC the Grind League Stage Day 1 (Image via BGMI)

BMOC The Grind League Stage Day 1 commenced with the first match being played between Group A and Group B on the Erangel Map. Global Esports came out victorious in the match with 13 kills. Team XSpark secured second spot in the match standings despite being eliminated in 4th position as they grabbed 13 frags. Goblin from Team Soul was named the MVP with 5 kills.

Hydra Official finished 15th place after Day 1 (Image via BGMI)

While securing 12 finishes, Skylightz won the second match while 7Sea came in second place with 10 frags. Hyderabad Hydras and TrueRippers were eliminated earlier with zero points.

Team Soul secured 18th place (Image via BGMI)

Nigma Galaxy got off to a bright start in the tournament after shaky performances in the last few months. The team is currently at 7th spot and also clinched the third match on the Sanhok map with 8 finishes. Team XO and Entity gaming collected 17 and 16 points in the match, respectively.

In the fourth match, Hyderabad Hydras topped the match standings with 13 kills, while the match winner Mayhem placed second with 9 kills.

Team XSpark and FS Esports won the fifth and the sixth match with 8 and 9 finishes, respectively.

Edited by Mayank Shete