BMOC The Grind League Stage Day 2: Schedule, map order, teams, and where to watch 

The league stage of BMOC The Grind commenced yesterday and will continue till 10 April. Twenty-four teams were divided into three groups of eight, and they competed in a round-robin format for six matches, with each team playing four games.

The top 16 teams from the four-day league stage will secure their tickets for the grand finals which will be played between 14 April and 17 April.

BMOC The Grind League Stage Day 2 schedule

The matches will start at 5:06 pm and will continue till 10:00 pm IST. The Grind is being played on three classic maps: Erangel, Miramar, and Sanhok.

Match 1: Erangel - Group B and Group C - 5:06 pm

Match 2: Miramar - Group A and Group C - 5:53 pm

Match 3: Sanhok - Group A and Group B - 6:47 pm

Match 4: Erangel - Group A and Group B - 7:34 pm

Match 5: Miramar - Group B and Group C - 8:29 pm

Match 6: Erangel - Group A and Group C - 9:16 pm

Groups for BMOC The Grind League Stage

Group A

Team XO Global Esports GodLike Esports Team Mayhem Team Xspark Revenant R Esports Nigma Galaxy

Group B

Team Soul Orangutan Team Insane TSM Skylightz Gaming Team Enigma Forever True Rippers Revenge Esports

Group C

Chemin Esports Hyderabad HydraS OR Esports 7Sea Esports Hydra Official 8Bit FS Esports Entity Gaming

BGIS Champion Skylightz Gaming put on a great display and came out on top with 25 kills and 53 points. The team has been quiet since BGIS, but it looks like they have finally found their form. Orangutan Esports clinched second place with 26 kills and 53 points. Team XSpark played with a new roster and secured third place with 24 kills and 51 points.

BMOC The Grind Day 1 map winners

Match 1: Erangel- Global Esports

Match 2: Miramar- Skylightz Gaming

Match 3: Sanhok- Nigma Galaxy

Match 4: Erangel- Team Mayhem

Match 5: Miramar- Team Xspark

Match 6: Erangel- FS Esports

Team XO dominated in previous stages, but they didn't have a great start as they found themselves in ninth place. TSM ended up in thirteenth place. It was not a great day for fan-favorite Team Soul and GodLike Esports, who are in the eighteenth and twentieth spots, respectively. Team Forever, led by Owais, accumulated only 10 points in their four matches.

The ₹1.5 lakh prize pool practice scrims will be streamed on the official YouTube channel of Battlegrounds Mobile India at 5:00 pm IST.

