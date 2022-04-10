BMOC The Grind League Stage Day 3: Overall standings, highlights, and more

Day 3 of BMOC The Grind League Stage is over. OR Esports grabbed first place with 153 points, of which 67 points came from finishes. Team XO dropped a place to second and accumulated 146 points.

Team Xspark got off to a good start on Saturday as they clinched two chicken dinners out of their four matches. GodLike acquired the seventh place, while TSM had a great day and secured the 9th spot.

Hydra Official had another bad day as they finished in 22nd place. TrueRippers stand at the 24th spot with 15 points.

BMOC The Grind League Stage Day 3 Match Overview

OR Esports leads overall standings after BMOC The Grind League day 2 (Image via BGMI)

Led by Mavi, Team Xspark made an excellent start in the first match by collecting 29 points which included 14 eliminations. The last circle shrunk near the school's apartments, where the team won the fight against Team XO, which too grabbed 14 frags.

The second match being played between Group A and Group B in the Miramar was claimed by Team Soul with 4 kills but, Global Esports emerged table toppers as they secured second place with 9 finishes. Despite his team securing sixth place, GodLike's ZGod was named MVP with 4 finishes.

Nigma Galaxy finished 16th place (Image via BGMI)

Aquanox's 1 vs 2 clutch against OR Esports capped off a great match for TSM. OR Attanki knocked out three TSM players with a single grenade, but eventually, the match was won by TSM. Hyderabad Hydras came third with 2 finishes while Team Soul finished fifth. OR Attanki was the MVP with 6 frags.

The fourth match was dominated by two teams, i.e., Team Insane and TSM, as both teams eliminated more than half of the players. Team Insane won the match with 19 kills while TSM came third with 18 finishes. Entity Gaming, 8Bit and 7Sea had a bad match as they finished in the bottom places without any points. TSM's Ninjajod once again proved his prowess and was named the MVP with 8 finishes.

Bottom 8 teams ranking after BMOC The Grind League day 3 (Image via BGMI)

OR Esports came out victorious in the fifth match with 14 finishes. Despite losing their two players early in the match, GodLike managed to hold on to second place with 6 kills. Hyderabad Hydras occupied third place with 8 frags.

Team Xspark ended day 3 with 17 kills and chicken dinner. Team XO came third with 15 finishes while Team Soul secured 11th place.

Edited by R. Elahi