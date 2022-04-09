BMOC The Grind League Stage Day 3: Schedule, map order, Day 2 overview, and where to watch

Today is the penultimate day of the BMOC The Grind League Stages. Several teams have not had the best of starts as they are still on the last page of the overall standings. They will look to get some momentum today and secure the Grand Finals slots.
The four-day-long league stage will conclude on 10 April, with the top 16 teams moving to the finals, scheduled for 14 April to 17 April.
BMOC The Grind League Stage Day 3 schedule
The matches will begin at 5.06 pm IST and last till 10.00 pm IST. Three games will be played on Erangel, followed by two in Miramar, and one on the rainforest map of Sanhok.
- Match 1: Erangel - Group A and Group C — 5.06 pm
- Match 2: Miramar - Group A and Group B — 5..53 pm
- Match 3: Sanhok - Group B and Group C — 6.47 pm
- Match 4: Erangel - Group B and Group C — 7.34 pm
- Match 5: Miramar - Group A and Group C — 8.29 pm
- Match 6: Erangel - Group A and Group B — 9.16 pm
Groups for BMOC The Grind League Stage
Group A
- Team XO
- Global Esports
- GodLike Esports
- Team Mayhem
- Team Xspark
- Revenant
- R Esports
- Nigma Galaxy
Group B
- Team Soul
- Orangutan
- Team Insane
- TSM
- Skylightz Gaming
- Team Enigma Forever
- True Rippers
- Revenge Esports
Group C
- Chemin Esports
- Hyderabad Hydras
- OR Esports
- 7Sea Esports
- Hydra Official
- 8Bit
- FS Esports
- Entity Gaming
Day 2 Overview
Chemin Esports had a bad start but made a remarkable comeback on Day 2 to finish in pole. The team climbed 18 spots and accumulated 84 points in four matches, with two Chicken Dinners.
Although they didn't take any Chicken Dinner, Team Mayhem had a good day as they finished second with 94 points. Entity Gaming secured third while OR Esports claimed the fourth spot.
BMOC The Grind Day 2 map winners:
- Match 1: Erangel- Chemin Esports
- Match 2: Miramar- GodLike Esports
- Match 3: Sanhok- Team SOUL
- Match 4: Erangel- Team XO
- Match 5: Miramar- Chemin Esports
- Match 6: Erangel- Entity Gaming
Day 1 topper Skylightz Gaming slipped to the fifth rank while fan-favorite Team Soul climbed eight places to finish in the top ten.
Another popular side, GodLike, also had a fine day as they now sit in 11th place while their arch-nemesis Xspark is currently ranked 12th.