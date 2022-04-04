BMOC The Grind League Stage: Teams, format, schedule, and more

The qualifiers for the BMOC practice scrim, "The Grind" concluded yesterday. The four-day stage was a well contested one, where thirty-two invited teams competed for twelve matches in total. The top 24 teams advanced to the league stages while the bottom eight were eliminated from the event. Here is the list of qualified teams for the league stages.

The league stages will be a four-day affair and will take place from 7 April to 10 April. These 24 teams will be grouped into three groups of eight teams each and will compete in a round-robin format. The top 16 teams will move to the finals while the rest eight will again be eliminated.

Qualified teams for BMOC The Grind League Stage

Team XO Team Soul Chemin Esports Hyderabad Hydras Orangutan Global Esports GodLike Esports Team Insane OR Esports 7Sea Esports TSM Team Mayhem Skylightz Gaming Hydra Official Team 8Bit Team Forever Revenant R Esports True Ripper FS Esports Entity Gaming Revenge Esports Nigma Galaxy

What happened in qualifier stages

Team XO, the most consistent team in the country, topped the overall points table. The team totaled 169 points, with the help of 89 finishes. Fan-favorite Team SouL grabbed second place with 74 kills and 151 points. The team took most chicken dinners with three wins.

Chemin Esports, with its new roster, claimed third place with 59 kills and 140 points. Meanwhile Hyderabad Hydras finished fourth with 132 points.

Total ranking of BMOC The Grind Qualifiers (Image via BGMI)

GodLike Esports started slow but put forth a strong performance in the final two days, claiming seventh position with 125 points. Team XSpark also qualified for the league stages and finished in 13th place while other fan-favorites Team Hydra and Team 8bit finished at 15th and 16th rank.

Enigma Gaming and Blind Esports had a poor outing and they are out from the qualifier stages itself. Team XO's Fierce was named MVP of the Qualifiers.

The league stages will be streamed on the official YouTube channel of BattleGrounds Mobile India at 5:00 PM IST. Watch out for Team SouL who can once again surprise you with its dynamic gameplay. Apart from that, Team XO and TSM will again try to showcase their high-tier gamplay.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan