BMOC The Grind Qualifiers overall standings, top 24 teams qualified for League Stage

Day 4 of the BMOC The Grind Qualifiers ended today, with Team XO emerging as table toppers. They accumulated 169 points, including 89 from finishes. Team Soul grabbed second place with 151 points, followed by Chemin Esports.

Hyderabad Hydras and Orangutan came in the fourth and fifth places with 132 and 126 points. GodLike played aggressively today and managed to secure seventh place with 125 points. Fierce from Team XO bagged the MVP title of Qualifiers.

The top 24 teams made it to the League Stage, while the remaining sides were eliminated from the event. The League stage will take place from 7 April to 10 April.

BMOC The Grind Qualifiers overall ranking (Image via BGMI)

Qualified teams for BMOC The Grind League Stage

Team XO Team Soul Chemin Esports Hyderabad Hydras Orangutan Global Esports GodLike Esports Team Insane OR Esports 7Sea Esports TSM Team Mayhem Skylightz Gaming Hydra Official Team 8Bit Team Forever Revenant R Esports True Ripper FS Esports Entity Gaming Revenge Esports Nigma Galaxy

Qualifiers Day 4 overview

Revenant started the day with 33 points and was placed 32nd on the standings. With passive gameplay, the team managed to secure their first win with three kills in the day's first match. However, GodLike emerged as table toppers with nine finishes.

GodLike put up a scintillating show to win with 21 finishes in the second match. Hyderabad Hydras secured second place with 11 frags, as Jonathan was named MVP with ten kills.

Some of the qualified teams (Image via BGMI)

Hydra Official notched their first Chicken Dinner with nine kills on Sanhok, while Team XO occupied second place with nine frags. Hydra Zoro bagged the MVP crown with five finishes.

Revenant once again came out victorious in the fourth match with ten kills. GodLike continued their domination and grabbed third place with ten frags.

The fifth match, played between Group A and Group C, was claimed by Global Esports with 11 frags. Marcos Gaming came second with only one kill, while Team Forever took third place with eight finishes.

7Sea won the final match of the qualifiers with nine kills. Chemin finished second with eight frags, while Global Esports came third.

